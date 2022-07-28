China Entertainment Network News www.yule.com.cn Recently, the sub-forum of the first Beijing Cultural Forum “Creation and Dissemination of Fine Art and Literature” was held in Beijing. Yu Dong, Chairman of Bona Film Group, was invited to attend the forum and give a speech.

He revealed: “The spy war movie “No Name” is based on the work of the Chinese Communist Party’s underground hidden front; The film “Ordinary Heroes” adapted from the true deeds of “Boy”. The above three films have been produced and will be released on schedule.”

The movie “Nameless” is a spy war movie produced by Bona Films, written and directed by Cheng Er, starring Zhou Xun, Tony Leung, and Wang Yibo. The film focuses on the hidden front of the turbulent cloud, telling the story of underground workers who risked their lives to send intelligence and defend the motherland with their lives and blood.