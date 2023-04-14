Home Entertainment Liang Hyun-seok attended the first public trial of the second trial and the prosecutor requested a 3-year prison sentence for Liang Hyun-seok-China Entertainment Network
Entertainment

Liang Hyun-seok attended the first public trial of the second trial and the prosecutor requested a 3-year prison sentence for Liang Hyun-seok-China Entertainment Network

by admin
Liang Hyun-seok attended the first public trial of the second trial and the prosecutor requested a 3-year prison sentence for Liang Hyun-seok-China Entertainment Network

　　China Entertainment News www.yule.com.cn On April 12, according to Korean media reports, Yang Hyun Suk attended the first public trial of the second trial, and the prosecution requested that Yang Hyun Suk be sentenced to 3 years in prison.

Korean media reported on the 12th that YG Entertainment‘s former representative Yang Hyun Suk attended the first public trial of the second trial, and the prosecution requested that Yang Hyun Suk be sentenced to 3 years in prison. The prosecution applied to change the public indictment, saying that it would add Liang Hyun-su’s mandatory interview suspects and aid suspects.

It is reported that Liang Hyun Suk is suspected of intimidating and luring Mr. A, who had helped BI buy drugs in August 2016, to withdraw his confession and give perjury during the police investigation, which caused the police investigation to end. The case was pronounced in the first instance in December last year, and the judge acquitted Liang Hyun-xi on the grounds of insufficient evidence.

The prosecution said on the same day: “Persuading and oppressing Mr. A, overturning the statement against Kim Hanbin (BI), and finally the drug investigation was subdued. Although YG’s actual representative Yang Hyun Suk did something that may be accused, but legally Without accountability, it’s hard to see a sense of justice in society.”

See also  Li Xiuman became a master professor of KAIST and will carry out activities as a master professor of the Department of Computer Science-Minnan.com

You may also like

The Senate signed the Zero Alcohol behind the...

José María Muscari confirmed that Julieta Poggio will...

City of Córdoba: the public bicycle service begins...

The Senate approved the “Lucio Law” to prevent...

Variations and routines behind the warming up of...

results of March 29, control your cardboard

Talleres will receive San Lorenzo this Sunday with...

They reject the application of Fair Prices in...

What documents are needed to start the process?

They will broadcast the Bizarrap show: how to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy