China Entertainment News www.yule.com.cn On April 12, according to Korean media reports, Yang Hyun Suk attended the first public trial of the second trial, and the prosecution requested that Yang Hyun Suk be sentenced to 3 years in prison.

Korean media reported on the 12th that YG Entertainment‘s former representative Yang Hyun Suk attended the first public trial of the second trial, and the prosecution requested that Yang Hyun Suk be sentenced to 3 years in prison. The prosecution applied to change the public indictment, saying that it would add Liang Hyun-su’s mandatory interview suspects and aid suspects.

It is reported that Liang Hyun Suk is suspected of intimidating and luring Mr. A, who had helped BI buy drugs in August 2016, to withdraw his confession and give perjury during the police investigation, which caused the police investigation to end. The case was pronounced in the first instance in December last year, and the judge acquitted Liang Hyun-xi on the grounds of insufficient evidence.

The prosecution said on the same day: “Persuading and oppressing Mr. A, overturning the statement against Kim Hanbin (BI), and finally the drug investigation was subdued. Although YG’s actual representative Yang Hyun Suk did something that may be accused, but legally Without accountability, it’s hard to see a sense of justice in society.”