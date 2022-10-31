Original title: Liang Yuying won the title of “The Voice of China” and encouraged the teachers, brothers and sisters of her alma mater to actively participate in the performance activities

China News Service, Nanning, October 30th (Reporter Lin Hao) On October 29th, Liang Yuying, a Guangxi player who just won the 2022 “Voice of China” annual championship, sent a video of blessings to her alma mater Guangxi Academy of Arts as soon as possible to encourage juniors Junior sisters practice diligently in school, actively participate in various theatrical performances, accumulate experience, improve their majors, and become better themselves on the road of hard work.

On the evening of October 28th, the finals of “The Voice of China 2022″ were held. Liang Yuying, a player from Guiping, Guangxi, won the championship. This is also the first Guangxi champion since the “Voice of China” was held.

Liang Yuying is from Guiping, Guangxi. She was born in 1996. In 2015, she was admitted to the School of Music Education of Guangxi Academy of Arts to study vocal music. According to Guangxi Arts Institute, Liang Yuying studied hard during her school, worked hard to improve her professional level, and actively looked for professional practice opportunities to show herself on various stages.

After graduating, Liang Yuying did not give up her love and pursuit of music. In 2022, Liang Yuying appeared on the stage of Zhejiang Satellite TV’s “The Voice of China” and became a student of Li Keqin’s team. with the audience.

Liang Yuying said in the blessing video that day, standing on the stage of “The Voice of China“, she felt excited, nervous and proud, and years of study can finally be shown to the audience on the national stage. In this competition, I gained the careful guidance and stage experience of many senior teachers, and forged friendships with other students.

“In the future, I will continue on the road of music and bring you more good works.” Liang Yuying said.