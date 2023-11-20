Libraries, the appeal of publishers and booksellers to the Government: make the 30 million special fund structural

Confirm for 2024, and therefore make it structural, the special fund of 30 million for libraries: this is the request carried out by the Italian Library Association (AIB), the Italian Publishers Association (AIE) and the Italian Booksellers Association (ALI ).

The fund, established during the pandemic period and renewed in the following years, provides for the purchase of new books, necessarily in their paper version, by public reading libraries, libraries of cultural institutes and state public libraries, to be carried out through at least three bookshops present in the provincial or metropolitan city where the beneficiary library is located. Despite previous renewals, the measure expires in 2023; at the moment, no new disbursement of the fund is planned for 2024, nor any future stabilization.

The suspension of the measure, according to the three requesting associations, would lead to the circulation of two million fewer new books for readers. The fund has in fact made it possible, in previous years, to renew and strengthen the catalogs of public libraries, as well as supporting local bookshops in the area and the publishers themselves: extraordinary support, therefore, for the entire publishing chain. As stated by the three presidents of the associations, Laura Ballestra (AIB), Innocenzo Cipoletta (AIE) and Paolo Ambrosini (ALI), in fact: «This measure, in addition to helping libraries, has concretely supported the entire book supply chain, which is based on mostly on private demand but which today is struggling to counteract the loss of purchasing power of families: they have been difficult years, characterized by the increase in costs borne by publishers and booksellers”.

The three presidents expressed their concern for a possible failure to confirm the disbursement of the fund, underlining the need to increase reading in Italy: «Our country has a strong need to increase the reading index, which is currently equal, according to ISTAT, at 39.3% of the population over six years old”. They then underlined the essential role of libraries in allowing more equal access to reading for all: «We must reduce inequalities among citizens, especially among the youngest, in access to culture. Libraries are a fundamental support for achieving these objectives.”

