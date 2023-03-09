Learn about the predictions and what the horoscope holds for Libra this Thursday, March 9, 2023 in matters of health, love and money.

Libra He always stands out for his sympathy and intelligence. With good manners, no matter how angry he gets, he will never say a word out of place to us and can teach us to behave diplomatically in all circumstances. Enjoy things that are done in pairs: it is the ideal company to go shopping, visit stores, yes, we should not ask for prices since they are pure distinction. He likes art and has a refined taste, his great flaw is indecision and his flag, justice.

What awaits Libra on Thursday, March 9

Things change for the better. They will listen to you and give you that human warmth that you need so much. Set limits to the annoying invasion.

Libra in health

Learn to value the love that everyone around you gives you. Life will take you by the hand, it will be you who must stop to observe what is important.

Libra in love

Slowly you will leave behind doubts and jealousy. Allow yourself to live moments of passion and commitment, without destabilizing yourself.

pound in the money

Committed to work. Concentrated, sometimes you get carried away by pessimism, due to relationships with partners or clients.

Libra Characteristics

Libra is the seventh sign of the zodiac. Its element is air, just like that of Gemini and Aquarius. People born between September 24 and October 23 belong to the Libra sign.