The light and shadow art team teamLab from Japan, formed by a group of cross-disciplinary professionals, aims to explore the relationship between the natural world through technology and aesthetics, as the Newark Museum of Art (NMOA) is about to welcome “Animal Kingdom” next month In the special exhibition, his classic work “Sketch Aquarium: Connected World” will be displayed as a highlight. The “Animal Kingdom” exhibition will provide viewers with an immersive and interactive view of the planet’s major ecosystems through a series of immersive virtual experiences, while the digital aquarium designed by teamLab symbolizes the underwater habitat. The work, which debuted in 2013, not only projected on the screen the colorful hand-painted fish created by tourists from all over the world over the years, but also encouraged on-site viewers to draw their own underwater creatures. The Newark Art Museum’s “Animal Kingdom” exhibition runs from September 23 this year to May 2024. Interested readers may take the opportunity to enjoy it.

The Newark Museum of Art

49 Washington St

Newark, NJ 07102