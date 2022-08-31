Home Entertainment Light and shadow art team teamLab’s work “Digital Aquarium” is about to land at the Newark Museum | HYPEBEAST
Entertainment

Light and shadow art team teamLab’s work “Digital Aquarium” is about to land at the Newark Museum | HYPEBEAST

by admin
Light and shadow art team teamLab’s work “Digital Aquarium” is about to land at the Newark Museum | HYPEBEAST

The light and shadow art team teamLab from Japan, formed by a group of cross-disciplinary professionals, aims to explore the relationship between the natural world through technology and aesthetics, as the Newark Museum of Art (NMOA) is about to welcome “Animal Kingdom” next month In the special exhibition, his classic work “Sketch Aquarium: Connected World” will be displayed as a highlight. The “Animal Kingdom” exhibition will provide viewers with an immersive and interactive view of the planet’s major ecosystems through a series of immersive virtual experiences, while the digital aquarium designed by teamLab symbolizes the underwater habitat. The work, which debuted in 2013, not only projected on the screen the colorful hand-painted fish created by tourists from all over the world over the years, but also encouraged on-site viewers to draw their own underwater creatures. The Newark Art Museum’s “Animal Kingdom” exhibition runs from September 23 this year to May 2024. Interested readers may take the opportunity to enjoy it.

The Newark Museum of Art
49 Washington St
Newark, NJ 07102

See also  Sometimes they come back: Guicciardini's autograph letter to Machiavelli has been found

You may also like

Ni Ni’s The Row denim is really fashionable,...

The new movie “Sadako DX” will be released...

The 2nd Macao Laiwu Jinxuan Awards announced that...

A new journey with vigor and vigor, and...

Studio Ghibli films go live on mainstream digital...

Ma Chucheng’s new film “Life and Death” is...

Amazon hosts ‘Lord of the Rings’ premiere in...

Moisturizing and moisturizing to create soft skin that...

“PUBG Mobile” will be linked with “Dragon Ball”...

ģг ɽк˹ģȨ–

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy