China News Service, Beijing, August 14th (Zhu He) The “Light and Shadow Wave Hong Kong Film New Power” tour film festival unit co-organized by Creative Hong Kong and Beijing International Film Festival will debut at the Beijing International Film Festival on the 13th. The film festival section is one of the official events to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the establishment of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region. Seven excellent Hong Kong films will be screened from today to the 21st.

The Director of the Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government, Yang Runxiong, delivered a video speech for the event, expressing the hope that through the event, mainland audiences could deepen their understanding of Hong Kong movies and experience the unique charm of Hong Kong movies.

The picture shows Leung Chi-yan, Director of the Beijing Office of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government, giving a speech at the event.Photo courtesy of the organizer

“To celebrate the 25th anniversary of the establishment of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, the wonderful film activities in Beijing this year are one after another.” Leung Chi-yan, director of the Beijing Office of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government, said that in late July, the Hong Kong Office in Beijing joined hands with Beijing Normal University for Asian and Chinese Film Studies The Center and Media Asia Film Co., Ltd. launched a series of film academic activities of “Hong Kong Image: Brilliant Years and Bright Future”; from the end of July to the beginning of August, the Hong Kong Office in Beijing and the Broadway Film Center jointly presented the Hong Kong Film Festival, showing seven classic Hong Kong films. Fix version. Each event showcases the extraordinary creativity of Hong Kong cinema.

“My Extraordinary Parents” is the first film to be screened in this film festival. The film’s leading actors Hui Yinghong, Wu Dairong and Wu Qianyu attended the event to communicate with the audience after the screening. Partially funded by the Hong Kong Film Development Council, the film is based on a true story and tells the touching story of the delicate relationship between a blind parent and their daughter.

The picture shows the film “My Extraordinary Parents” starring Hui Yinghong (middle), Wu Dairong (left) and Wu Qianyu attended the event and communicated with the audience after the screening.Photo courtesy of the organizer

According to reports, before the film “Mai Luren” is released on the 14th, the audience will directly interact with the promotion ambassador of the Beijing International Film Festival and Hong Kong actor Aaron Kwok through holographic projection technology, and use technology to shorten the distance between the audience and art.

The film festival is planned by the Hong Kong International Film Festival and supported by the Beijing Office of the Hong Kong SAR Government. From the 13th to the 21st, “Half Man” (2K), “Shaolin Temple” (4K) and “Once Upon a Time” (4K) were selected. ) three restored classic films, and four excellent works directed by new directors, “Mai Luren”, “Twilight”, “One Second Boxer” and “My Extraordinary Parents” will be screened. According to the staff, the seven films have different styles, old and new, showing the heritage of Hong Kong films. Movie fans can not only deeply appreciate the humanistic care in Hong Kong movies, but also feel the surging vitality of Hong Kong genre films and the creative struggle spirit of the creators.

From August 13th to 21st, the “Light and Shadow Wave Hong Kong Film New Power” touring film festival unit will appear at the Beijing International Film Festival, and will screen seven excellent Hong Kong films.Photo courtesy of the organizer

According to reports, the “Light and Shadow Wave Hong Kong Film New Power” touring film festival kicked off at the Udine Far East International Film Festival in Italy in April this year, followed by Bali in Indonesia, London in the United Kingdom and Bangkok in Thailand, and returned to Hong Kong and Thailand in August. Beijing, and will be held in cities such as Copenhagen, Sydney, Seoul, Singapore, Stockholm, Honolulu, Tokyo, Prague and Dubai before the end of the year. (Finish)

