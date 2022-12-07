(New York, 7th Comprehensive News) The light of Malaysia!Malaysian International Superstar He was selected as Time Magazine’s 2022 Iconic Person, and also appeared on the cover of this magazine, sharing the feeling of successfully using Chinese as an Asian movie star to become the number one topic in Hollywood.

Michelle Yeoh achieved great results this year with the movie “Everything Everywhere All at Once” (Everything Everywhere All at Once), the film’s global box office exceeded US$100 million, becoming the first film under the film company A24 to break US$100 million (approximately RM440 million) at the global box office , also made Michelle Yeoh popular again, and was regarded by many film critics as one of the most popular candidates for next year’s Oscar.

After Michelle Yeoh was elected as the annual icon, she also reposted the news on social platforms, simply expressing her gratitude.

“Time” mentioned that Michelle Yeoh is a giant in the golden age of Hong Kong action movies. In 1997, she made her Hollywood debut in the James Bond film “Tomorrow’s Empire”, and then appeared in “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon” and “My Super Boyfriend”. and “Shang Qi and the Legend of the Ten Rings Gang” and other major films played important roles. This year, she became the number one figure in Hollywood in the independent film “The Instant Universe”, which is the moment she has been waiting for. Many people even think that she has a good chance of winning an Oscar next year.