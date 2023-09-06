Lighting up Dreams: A Music-Loving Youth Provides Public Welfare Classes for Children in Need

A post-80s youth who loves music made a decision to make a difference in the lives of children in need. Cao Yin, a resident of Baoxi Street in Wuhan, Hubei, has always had a passion for music. He has been playing the guitar for 15 years and has even performed in various venues across the city. However, Cao Yin wanted to do more than just pursue his own musical career. He wanted to use his passion to help disadvantaged children in his community.

In October 2020, Cao Yin and several other music lovers opened an art training school in Baoxi Street. The school aimed to provide affordable music lessons to students and also offered free practice spaces to local artists. Cao Yin and his partners were not focused on making a profit but rather on creating a space for the community to come together and pursue their artistic passions.

In the summer of 2021, Cao Yin decided to take it a step further and offer free art classes to children in need. He reached out to social workers in the area and learned that there were 147 troubled children in the community, many of whom were from low-income households or were dealing with disabilities. These children often struggled to integrate into society and lacked self-confidence.

Cao Yin initially planned to recruit 12 disadvantaged students for his art classes. However, after learning about the number of children in need, he decided to increase the number to 25. He also worked with the other teachers at the school to reduce the class fees to make the classes more accessible to the children.

From the summer of 2021 to the summer of 2023, a total of 1,588 public welfare classes were held, benefiting the 25 children in need. Cao Yin and the teachers quickly noticed positive changes in the children. For example, one student named Xiaoyu, who comes from a low-income family, struggled with discipline and spent most of his time playing mobile games. However, after joining the drum class, Xiaoyu’s passion for music took over. He practiced diligently and even walked to school by himself to attend his lessons.

The children not only improved their musical skills but also gained confidence and the ability to express themselves. Cao Yin encouraged the children to share their progress with their families, and many parents noticed the positive changes in their children’s behavior and self-esteem.

Cao Yin also wanted to provide the children with a platform to showcase their talents. He organized charity performances that allowed the children to perform on stage and share their art with the community. The performances were a success and received positive feedback from the audience.

Cao Yin’s dedication and passion have made a significant impact on the lives of these children. Through music and art, he has helped them discover their talents and build their self-confidence. Although not all of them may pursue careers in the arts, Cao Yin believes that the important thing is to ignite their dreams and help them integrate into society.

As for Cao Yin, he plans to continue his efforts in supporting and inspiring children through art. He hopes to expand the school’s public welfare classes and reach even more children in need. Through his dedication and the support of his community, Cao Yin is making a difference, one music lesson at a time.

