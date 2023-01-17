ROME – The one just signed between Lightyear and Arval is an important collaboration for the diffusion of sustainable mobility. The Dutch high-tech company that produces the world‘s first solar-powered electric car has signed a pre-order agreement with Arval, a company of the Bnp Paribas group, Europe’s leader in long-term rental.





With this initiative, Arval has practically booked as many as ten thousand units of the Lightyear 2, the new model of the Dutch company that will allow business users and private consumers to experience solar-electric mobility. Arval’s pre-order comes after Lightyear at CES in Las Vegas opened the Lightyear 2 waitlist to allow consumers to get priority in the order opening process. It should be noted that with this agreement, the total pre-orders of Lightyear 2 by B2B partners have already exceeded 21,000 units, for a turnover of nearly 840 million euros.

“Lightyear’s technology is proven, accessible and environmentally friendly, representing an excellent additional asset for our fleet – said Alain van Groenendael, president and CEO of Arval – Our ambition is to lease 700,000 electrified vehicles as part of our global fleet by 2025, and we look forward to welcoming 10,000 Lightyear 2 cars, which will help us achieve this and, more importantly, further support our customers with a solution that addresses their energy transition needs and supports the infrastructure challenge in Europe”.





This innovative model aims to satisfy consumers’ needs for clean and convenient mobility (prices start at 40,000 euros), and make use of a solar roof and bonnet that allow the car to double its range to over 800 km. “In addition to offering our solar electric cars to individual consumers – added Lex Hoefsloot, CEO and co-founder of Lightyear – Arval plays a crucial role as a long-term rental company in making our technologies available to the greatest number of people. possible. We are grateful for their trust and to be able to have their experience and international presence alongside us in the launch of Lightyear 2.” (Maurilio Rigo)