On March 3, likeuu teamed up with Dandu to launch the 2nd anniversary short film “Be Yourself”.

Last year, likeuu invited 6 pairs of mothers and daughters to talk about their love and growth in adolescence in the 1st anniversary short film “Kite Flying”, hoping that parents can support their children to become themselves in the kite-like parent-child relationship.

This year, likeuu and Single Reading will explore the topic of “Being Yourself” in more depth.





likeuu invited zoologist Wang Fang, children’s educator Sanchuan Ling, and clothing brand manager Ning Yuan to talk about themselves when they were young, continuing the brand’s “questioning” characteristics, and digging out the beauty of the three guests in the process of “being themselves” Qualities: Courageous, positive, caring about the world.It is hoped that through a wonderful and sincere dialogue, it will provide adolescent children and parents with more possibilities to “be themselves”.

40-year-old Wang Fang & 6-year-old Wang Fang

When zoologists meet him as a child, will they still be fascinated by a cricket in the yard?

As a zoologist, Wang Fang’s growth experience may be different from most people. His eyes often fall on animals and even the wider world. His footsteps go from the yard in front of his house to the forest, and then back to the city from the forest. His research objects range from pandas and black bears on the mountains to coexistence with humans in the city. He found that in nature, one problem often leads to another, and the more he saw more, the more he didn’t want to stop.





In the short film, the 6-year-old “Xiao Wang Fang” will keep asking: What are you doing now? Is it fun to work when I grow up? Why should humans care about animals? why don’t you give up what is your greatest dream…

When Wang Fang grows up, he will answer: We must maintain curiosity, we must let ourselves and what we do make the world different.





Rei Mikawa, 47 & Rei Mikawa, 14

When the child educator met her when she was a child, would they make the same decision when they encountered difficulties?

Rei Mikawa is a children’s educator with more than 1 million followers. At the age of 47, she has encountered countless difficulties, but none of them have stopped her from becoming an extremely positive person.





In the short film, 14-year-old Sanchuanling asked 47-year-old Sanchuanling: How do you face difficulties? She said: “In the face of any difficulty, I will first think of this as an opportunity.” If things go wrong, she will comfort herself like this: “This is the most difficult time in my life. I’m at the bottom of the valley at night, and starting tomorrow, I’m going to climb a little bit higher every day than I did today.”She would tell her 14-year-old self: “You’re always positive, and when you get an opportunity, you go for it.”





But now, the positive factors in Ling Sanchuan not only make her a person who firmly embraces life, but also brings strength to more people.





42-year-old Ning Yuan & 12-year-old Ning Yuan

When the owner of a clothing brand met her when she was a child, would they knit sweaters together and take it as a career?

Seven or eight-year-old Ning Yuan learned to knit for the first time, and fell in love with the happiness brought by handwork.But when she was a child, she didn’t really believe in this “special” feeling. She was tall in adolescence, but she often walked with her head down, as if “special” was a mistake. So when she grew up, she chose a major according to her parents’ expectations, and found a job that her parents thought was good. Before the age of 30, she was becoming more of “the self that others expect.”

Until Ning Yuan became a mother, thinking about what kind of person she wanted her child to be, she suddenly understood, I want her to be more free and independent, why didn’t I become that kind of person first? So she picked up the wool in her hands again and began to truly be herself.





For Ning Yuan, being himself not only means being braver, but also accepting the self in his heart who wants to go his own way.





likeuu 2nd anniversary limited growth gift box

In addition, likeuu also launched a limited growth gift box for the 2nd anniversary, which contains an adaptive underwear, a pair of small wave underwear and a classic canvas bag.

The underwear is made of the brand’s innovative technical yarn elastic yarn. The whole underwear can achieve 2 times higher elasticity and four-way stretch. The super elasticity allows this underwear to adapt to changes in body shape during development. The Little Spray Underpants are made of the same fabric as underwear. The softness and high elasticity make this underwear more comfortable to wear. The 3A-grade antibacterial bottom crotch makes children feel more at ease when wearing it.

There is also an anniversary limited canvas bag in the gift box, made of pure cotton, soft and light, with a large capacity, which can accommodate curiosity and ideals, with irregular patterns, I hope every child who carries it can bravely break the rules.





In particular, this gift box is composed of two parts, the inner box and the outer skin. The inner box is likeuu’s classic blue-green mosaic pattern, and the outer skin echoes the film texture in the short film “Be Yourself”. The whole gift box presents a story of growth and Youthful.





What is being yourself?

In fact, a special easter egg was “ambushed” in the short film. The young actors who played Wang Fang, Sanchuan Ling and Ning Yuan are their real children.We can see that every child has the shadow of their parents, but they are obviously different from their parents in personality, hobbies, and temperament.

At the end of the short film is a dialogue between Ning Yuan and his daughter Xiaolian. This poetic dialogue clearly shows the completely different appearances of the two generations:

Xiao Lian said: “The sun shines on me, which means the sun thinks I’m beautiful.”

Ning Yuan asked: “Then if the sun is covered by dark clouds, does it mean that the sun thinks you are not beautiful?”

Xiao Lian said: “No, the sun is covered by dark clouds, which means that dark clouds think I’m beautiful.”





likeuu hopes to share with more people the important qualities of “being yourself” through such a short film, and maybe become a brave, positive, caring person, and more likely to be yourself.





“Be yourself” is a powerful slogan of this era, but it is not a novel slogan at the same time.From discussing the parent-child relationship openly in the first year, to trying to give answers through guest stories this year, likeuu’s thinking about “being yourself” has become more and more in-depth, and it is constantly trying to deliver more to teenagers and their parents. useful method. As the topic deepens, I believe that in likeuu, this not-so-new proposition will become more concrete and profound.





likeuu is a growth and development intimate clothing brand that focuses on creating a soft and unrestrained growth experience for teenagers aged 8~15, inspired by curiositythe 2-year-old likeuu will continue to accompany users to grow up, and support more children to “be themselves” through unique philosophical and spiritual products and brand concepts.

Every day during the growth and development period, likeuu gives children soft and unrestricted support, wishing children to grow up freely and naturally, retain curiosity, explore themselves, explore the world, and wish children to “be yourself”.



0