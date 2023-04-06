Marc Jacobs sub-brand Heaven, which focuses on subcultural aesthetics, released a set of image advertisements inspired by the classic love movie “Ace Enemy / Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind”, this time it will bring rapper Lil Uzi Vert, Ice Spice, Rick Owens muse Michèle Lamy, transgender singer-songwriter Ethel Cain, musician Yves Tumor, actor Liv Tyler and others appeared in the 2023 spring and summer image blockbuster.

Shot by Harley Weir and stylisted by Danielle Emerson, the series expresses the brand statement through stories of different people and colors, interpreting the evolution of millennium fashion from different angles. With the appearance of the handcuff bag, the new rap girl Ice Spice also performed on the shoulders this time, and the necklace made of the same handcuff elements is particularly dangerous and sexy when worn by Lil Uzi Vert; in addition, other clothing Styles such as American flag ripped sweaters, suspender design flared pants, long-sleeved short sweaters, etc. are also items worth noting this season.

The Heaven 2023 spring/summer series will be released in multiples. The first wave of products is now on the store shelves of the brand website, and the second wave of single products is expected to be launched in May. Interested readers must pay more attention.