Lili Estefan Returns to Unvisión’s ‘The Fat and the Skinny’ after Health Scare

Lili Estefan Makes a Comeback on “The Fat and the Skinny” after Health Scare

Lili Estefan, renowned host of the popular Univisión program “The Fat and the Skinny,” has returned to the show after a brief hiatus due to health issues. The absence of the beloved presenter on Tuesday and Wednesday caught the attention of fans, leading to concerns about her well-being. However, her co-host and partner, Raúl de Molina, addressed the situation during the show, reassuring viewers that Lili was recovering.

Explaining the reason for her absence, Lili shared, “I’m not fine yet, but the first thing I have to say is that I’ve been making fun of Raúl for 25 years because something hurts here, and he runs to the hospital. Hypochondriac… it’s all a show… When I felt bad on Tuesday, he gave me a call because my doctor was on vacation, and then he ‘Molina’s doctor’ told me, you have to go to the hospital.” Raúl playfully interrupted, suggesting a specific hospital with fewer people for better treatment.

Lili went on to reveal that she had been battling a bacterium that targeted her urinary system, causing complications with her kidneys. Despite her health struggles, Estefan managed to bring some humor to the situation by jokingly thanking “Molina’s Doctor” for saving her life.

This is not the first time Lili Estefan has faced health concerns this year. In July, she experienced a similar episode where she had to take time off from the program due to an allergic reaction. Estefan explained that she suffered from contact dermatitis, resulting from her allergies to certain chemicals. The reaction was so severe that it deformed her face, leaving everyone involved concerned about her well-being.

Throughout her career, Lili Estefan has endeared herself to audiences with her vibrant personality and engaging presence on “The Fat and the Skinny.” Her return to the show comes as a relief to fans who were worried about her prolonged absence. With her health gradually improving, viewers can look forward to more entertaining and informative episodes with Lili and Raúl.

