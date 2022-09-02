Original title: Lin Chaoxian supervised the action movie “Breaking Point”, the first poster of Zhang Jiahui, William Chan and Liang Luo Shi’s hard core “anti-drug”

Sohu Entertainment News, produced by Bona Film Group and Emperor Films, supervised by Lin Chaoxian and Liang Fengying, and directed by Tang Weihan, the police and bandit action film “Breaking Point”, today released the pilot poster and production tidbits! This is the second time that Bona Films and Lin Chaoxian have joined forces to create a police and bandit action blockbuster after “Operation Mekong”. In addition to the behind-the-scenes gold medal lineup, there are also powerful actors such as Zhang Jiahui, William Chan, and Liang Luo Shi to help out. The film is currently being filmed. It will be filmed in Hong Kong, Malaysia and other places.

Zhang Jiahui, William Chan, and Leung Loshi joined the movie “Breaking Point” to detonate a black-and-white confrontation for the anti-drug operation

The film “Breaking Point” was written by Lin Chaoxian, supervised by Lin Chaoxian and Leung Fengying, directed by Tang Weihan, starring Zhang Jiahui, William Chan and Leung Luoshi. The story of bringing his gang to justice. Surprisingly, “Breaking Point” is the first time that Lin Chaoxian has served as a film producer since he started his career. This time he escorted the young director Tang Weihan and showed his skills in the field of police and bandit action, which he is good at. Same as general chemical reaction.

The movie “Breaking Point” released its first pilot poster today. The poster is full of details, and the atmosphere of danger and tension is blowing. Undercurrents are surging in the bustling metropolis, and the crisis erupts like an explosive flame. Some people’s lives are hanging by a thread, while others are moving in the opposite direction. At present, the film is under intense shooting in Hong Kong, Malaysia and other places. Judging from the production special released this time, Zhang Jiahui, William Chan, Liang Luoshi and others have fully entered the role status. Although it is not known whether the roles they play are right and wrong, but from their perspective It is not difficult to see from the shape and state of the movie, this is undoubtedly another Hong Kong-style police and bandit action blockbuster with strong emotions, ferocious actions, and black and white fighting, which is really exciting.

Yu Donglin, Chaoxian, cooperates with the gold medal team after “Operation Mekong” and casts a hardcore action blockbuster

On September 30, 2016, the film “Operation Mekong” jointly produced by Bona Films and Lin Chaoxian was released nationwide. Adapted from the “Mekong Massacre” that shocked the world in 2011, the film tells a thrilling and heartwarming anti-drug story. The film finally received a box office of 1.186 billion yuan, becoming the box office champion of the National Day box office and the champion of the number of viewers of the National Day crime film in mainland film history. A wave of “everyone is responsible for combating drug crimes” has been set off within the scope.

Previously, films such as “Operation Mekong”, “Operation Red Sea”, “Emergency Rescue” and “Changjin Lake” co-operated by Bona Films and Lin Chaoxian have all received market recognition and word-of-mouth certification. After a lapse of six years, Bona Films and Lin Chaoxian once again joined forces to focus the story on the anti-drug struggle between police and gangsters, and make every effort to create the police and gangster action blockbuster “Breaking Point”. To this end, Lin Chaoxian not only wrote the script himself, but also participated in the preparation, production and shooting of the film with his old partner Liang Fengying. With the support of Bona Films, and the full dedication of the gold medal behind-the-scenes team like Lin Chaoxian, Liang Fengying and action director Dong Wei, the movie “Breaking Point” will undoubtedly become an annual hardcore action blockbuster worthy of the audience’s expectations.

The film "Break Point" produced by Bona Film Group and Emperor Films has attracted widespread attention since its release. It was written by Lin Chaoxian, supervised by Lin Chaoxian and Liang Fengying, directed by Tang Weihan, and starred by Zhang Jiahui, Chen Weiting and Liang Luoshi. The film is currently filming, so stay tuned!

