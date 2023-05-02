Lin Chiling is grateful for having a son and is very satisfied. Talking about her recent situation, she is full of motherly love | Lin Chiling | Lin Chiling’s son | Lin Chiling’s figure | Lin Chiling’s second child

Taiwanese actress Lin Chi-ling announced her promotion to become a mother in January last year. After a long absence, she appeared in a public event on May 2 in an amazing state, and generously shared her recent life.

Lin Chiling has never exposed her pregnancy photos, and kept her pregnancy a secret. On January 31 last year, she suddenly announced the birth of her son without warning, which made it rumored that she had found a “surrogate mother”. However, some netizens noticed that since December 2020, the photos posted by Lin Chiling on social platforms have cleverly avoided the abdomen.

Lin Chiling, who seldom showed up after giving birth, has always been concerned by the outside world. On May 2, Lin Chiling appeared in a public event wearing a fringed dress. Her graceful figure and age-defying beauty were amazing.

Taiwanese actress Lin Chi-ling has successfully lost weight and regained her pre-marriage figure. (Photo: Liberty Times/Chen Yikuan)

During the event, Lin Chiling generously expressed that after becoming a mother, she has less time to exercise, and is used to supporting her son with her stomach and pelvis, and the flesh in her waist is also flying out. Taking care of the child often requires bending over to affect the posture, etc., pushing the child one day When I saw myself in the mirror on the road, I was so frightened that “the body is out of shape”! Fortunately, through medical aesthetics, she finally regained her pre-marriage figure. Lin Chiling also specially wore a fringed dress for the after party on the wedding day, showing off the results of body sculpting.

When Lin Chiling was asked about the “second child plan”, she said frankly: “I really can’t do it”, but said with gratitude: “God gave us the best gift, thank you again, I will I have used my whole life to irrigate my family and give my children the most love, then we should have a little baby and we will be very satisfied.”

Talking about her son, Lin Chiling’s face was full of happiness. She revealed that her son is very talkative now and is more clingy to her, but he likes to play games with his father. Lin Chiling also happily shared: “Our baby (son) seems to be from infancy Skip directly to childhood, that is, he is really tall, that is, he is really only over one year old, and then he is taken out and everyone says he is a four-year-old child.”

