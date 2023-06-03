Lin Chiling’s self-exposure to propose to her husband sparked heated discussions | Taiwan’s first supermodel | Japanese actor Kurosawa Ryohei | Lin Chiling’s initiative to propose marriage

[New Tang Dynasty News, Beijing Time, June 03, 2023]”Taiwan’s No. 1 Supermodel” Lin Chi-ling married Japanese actor AKIRA Kurosawa and gave birth to a son. They are very happy after marriage. Lin Chiling revealed for the first time recently: “I proposed to my husband.” It sparked heated discussions.

Lin Zhiling revealed in the talk show hosted by Cai Kangyong that she proposed to AKIRA when she married AKIRA. “Everyone says that you have to have an impulse to get married,” she joked. AKIRA is a very serious person and very courageous. “Honestly, no boys would chase me at that time.”

At that time, the love affair between Lin Chiling and the well-known Taiwanese actor Jerry Yan received public attention, but in the end the two did not get together, which made the outside world sigh.

In 2019, 45-year-old Lin Chiling and AKIRA had a flash marriage, and the wedding was a sensation. After marriage, she moved to Japan with her husband. A son will be born in January 2022.

She talked about her encounter with AKIRA in the talk show, saying, “It must be a kind of fate to be together after 8 years. God may really want us to be together.”

Lin Chiling had previously collaborated with AKIRA in the Japanese stage play “Chibi Love”. AKIRA played Zhou Yu and Lin Chiling played Xiao Qiao. In the play, the two staged a vigorous love story. Lin Chiling once praised AKIRA for her seriousness and professionalism in front of the media, which benefited her a lot.

The director of the film once broke the news that AKIRA not only taught Lin Chiling to act, but also taught her to speak Japanese, and said to her, “I hope this cooperation will inspire beautiful sparks.” Unexpectedly, the word became a prophecy, which not only sparked the spark of love, but also created a beautiful marriage.

Lin Chiling said that AKIRA just treated her like an ordinary girl, and Lin Chiling always hoped to “marry love” and “build a family” with the person she loves. Therefore, she confessed to AKIRA suddenly during a date: “Think about whether you want to get married.” “If you really want to be together, then we have to get married as a prerequisite.”

Lin Chiling said frankly that girls should muster up the courage to pursue the happiness they want, “What I want is to marry love, I don’t mean that you are very successful today, how is your career, you have won the world Affirmation, or what kind of additional wealth, is not what I want to pursue.”

After listening to Lin Chiling’s love story, the host Cai Kangyong praised: “You are really brave!”

Lin Chiling, 48 years old, is in very good condition after marriage and childbirth, and still looks like an unmarried girl. Netizens wished Lin Chiling “happiness forever”. Some netizens bluntly said, “The more excellent a woman is, the less men will chase her. This is the truth.”

(Comprehensive report by reporter Luo Tingting/Editor in charge: Wen Hui)