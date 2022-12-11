Original title: “Operation Anti-crime” hits theaters, box office exceeds 150 million yuan (quote)

Lin Delu: You can’t hide in an ivory tower to create (theme)

Yangcheng Evening News reporter Hu Guangxin Intern Huang Junying

Directed by Lin Delu and starring Zhou Yiwei, Qin Hailu, Zhang Zhilin, Wang Jinsong, and Zeng Zhiwei, the movie “Sweeping Crimes” is currently being released. The film is adapted from real events, telling the story of a special campaign against crime and evil triggered by a bizarre fall from a building.

Director Lin Delu’s previous masterpiece is the “Anti-Corruption Storm” series with the Hong Kong ICAC as the background. All five works have achieved good box office. Lin Delu is a disciple of the famous producer Wang Tianlin, Lin Lingdong, To Qifeng and Wang Jing are all his juniors. He joined the Hong Kong ICAC in the 1980s and made two series of “Pioneer of Corruption” and many promotional films and documentaries. Lin Delu’s attention and love for realistic themes has been throughout his film career. He dealt with anti-crime themes in the Mainland for the first time. He handed in a good report card: the film has been released for 28 days and has earned 154 million yuan so far, becoming a rare film market in November. billion-dollar videos.

Lin Delu, who is familiar with the theme of clean government, how will he grasp the theme of anti-crime this time? During the filming process, what is the story between him and Wu Mengda and other actors? How to shoot a blockbuster work? After the film was released, Lin Delu accepted an exclusive interview with the Yangcheng Evening News.

Hope that “Sweeping Black Action” will serve as a warning

“Operation Crackdown” kicked off with a suspicious case of a female college student falling from a building. Cheng Rui (played by Zhou Yiwei), the deputy captain of the criminal investigation detachment who had just been transferred to the post, was assigned by the deputy director Du Yulin (played by Wang Jinsong) to track down the secret behind the scenes. It was discovered that the case was related to underworld crimes such as routine loans and violent dunning. The city’s entrepreneur An Yiming (Zeng Zhiwei), his wife Zhou Tong (Qin Hailu), and economics professor Zhao Xianyu (Zhang Zhilin) ​​were involved. Rui and his colleagues broke through the difficulties and wiped out the evil hidden in the darkness.

Lin Delu said that the theme and story of “Sweeping Crimes” attracted him to take the film: “In the beginning, Lu Liangwei led the line. He called me and asked me to direct a film. But I was filming other films at the time. Works, it is difficult to separate. Later, my respected senior Wu Siyuan persuaded me not to give up this opportunity, and I re-studied several story outlines they sent me, one of which was “Sweeping Criminals”. The more I read it, the more interested I was, That’s next.” And Lu Liangwei also played the villain Zhou Shenghua in “Operation Sweeping Crime”, and had a wonderful rivalry with Zeng Zhiwei.

There are many real cases in “Operation Sweeping”. Before the official shooting, Lin Delu did a lot of data collection, studied past news reports, and interviewed retired police officers, so as to grasp the characteristics of the anti-crime theme. Although the film and Lin Delu’s masterpiece “Anti-Corruption Storm” series belong to the same genre of police and robber films, the temperament is subtly different. Lin Delu said: “Most anti-corruption cases are relatively hidden. A case is usually opened because someone reported it. The film focuses on how the protagonist collects evidence and brings the bribe-taker to justice. But “Sweeping Black Action” is more dynamic, and the villains here are more They are blatant and blatant. They are divided into different factions internally, and they have conflicts with each other. Externally, they seek benefits by means of threats and oppression, which has a great impact on the lives of ordinary citizens. It is this kind of ruthless and aggressive opponent that the protagonist of “Sweeping Crimes” has to fight against .”

After filming “Operation Anti-crime”, Lin Delu has a deeper understanding of the special struggle against crime and evil in the Mainland. In his opinion, this film is very meaningful: “In addition to commercial value, this film can also serve as a warning. The criminal investigation officers in the film put in a lot of hard work, experienced many ups and downs, and finally eradicated evil forces. Our The film hopes to let the audience feel the perseverance and firm determination of the government. In this society, the evil forces cannot do whatever they want.”

Memories of the warm past with Wu Mengda

In “Sweeping Darkness”, mainland actors and Hong Kong actors collided with many surprising sparks. In the film, Qin Hailu plays Zhou Tong, who appears to be the chairman of a large group but actually has a deep connection with evil forces. Zhou Yiwei also plays the justice and perseverance of Cheng Rui, the deputy captain of the criminal investigation detachment, quite well; The big entrepreneur An Yiming hides a knife in his smile, which makes people shudder; the economics professor Zhao Xianyu played by Zhang Zhilin is deep and elusive. It was the first time for Lin Delu to work with many mainland actors. He praised these powerful mainland actors for their solid basic skills, which gave him a lot of confidence. Most of the Hong Kong actors in the film are old friends of Lin Delu, and they cooperate with each other very well. Lin Delu revealed that he prepared two roles for his friend Zeng Zhiwei, and Zeng Zhiwei chose the more challenging one: “He likes to play some more ‘fun’ and more developed roles. His acting skills are very good. In “Infernal Affairs” ” and other works have played similar ‘big boss’ roles. We all think it is very suitable for him to play the villain of An Yiming.”

It is worth mentioning that “Golden Green Leaf” Wu Mengda, who passed away due to illness at the beginning of last year, also participated in “Sweeping Crimes”, playing the role of a small restaurant owner who was suppressed by the evil forces. Lin Delu is Wu Mengda’s senior in the TVB artist training class, and the two have known each other for decades. Talking about Wu Mengda, Lin Delu fell into memories: “Our first cooperation was in the 1970s. He and Chow Yun-fat starred in a drama “The Great River North and South”. I was the director. Both he and Fazai were the protagonists for the first time. Wu Mengda is very easy to enter the play, he plays a killer, and the momentum he exudes can overwhelm Fazi, who was still a rookie at the time.” In Lin Delu’s view, Wu Mengda is not only strong, but also a selfless and kind person: “In the 1980s At the end, a group of us who came out of the artist training class founded an art alumni association. In order to raise money to buy a permanent meeting place, we arranged a stage play “The Lovely Man”. At that time, Wu Mengda was in the A corner, and the other The classmate is the B corner. I won’t say who B is. At that time, many people thought that Wu Mengda’s performance was much better, and they thought it would be better to cancel the B corner. But Wu Mengda said that it can’t be like this. He also took the initiative to help the classmates of the B corner rehearse. There are opportunities to perform.”

“Sweeping Crimes” was filmed in 2020. At that time, Wu Mengda had just had a serious illness, but his performance in “Sweeping Criminals” was still excellent. “His scene was filmed for about two or three days. During this time, he said ‘long live’ (invite the whole crew to eat) several times. After the filming, for a month in a row, the staff of the crew went to It was really heartwarming to receive his greeting message, reminding everyone to take care of their health.”

Creators need to find inspiration in life

Lin Delu is a director who is good at auctioning blockbuster movies. The “Anti-Corruption Storm” series has a total of five films, with a total box office of more than 2.1 billion yuan in the mainland; as of now, “Operation Anti-Corruption” has a total box office of 128 million yuan, and the results are also remarkable. What kind of movie can attract audiences into the cinema? Lin Delu believes that new ideas are very important: “Film workers cannot stay in an ivory tower. Every creator must pay attention to what is happening in society, because the world is constantly changing, and I like to find inspiration in real life.”

Lin Delu loves to shoot realistic themes: “I was a director at TVB in the early days. My predecessors asked me what I wanted to shoot, and I said I wanted to shoot realistic themes. But the trend at that time was to adapt classics, which was safer. But it’s different now. You can A lot of information is obtained through the Internet, and the audience’s response to realistic themes is good. For example, a movie like “Life Events” can discuss life and death, which is very good.”

Lin Delu has been looking for a balance between personal expression and commercial value. “First of all, you have to survive. A director must have an audience before he can become a real director. If you just do what you want to do, and don’t take the audience’s feelings into consideration, you will easily lose the opportunity to be a director. Even great directors are like this, such as Chang Cheh, His martial arts films were once so popular, but he continued his previous style later on, and the audience gradually lost interest. Of course, there are some people who can achieve success purely because of their own expression, but they are a minority after all. I can only envy, no Will imitate.” At the same time, Lin Delu still has his own preferences and styles. For example, he especially values ​​the appearance of characters. In his opinion, a good way of appearance can help the audience quickly enter the play: “After I finished reading the book, I have participated in many stage performances. In stage plays, the appearance of characters is designed. I also used this in the movie. This method can not only reflect the relationship and contradiction between characters, but also promote the main line.”

Although he has made so many blockbuster gangster films, what Lin Delu wants to make most is a thriller like the idol Hitchcock: “His works deeply attract the audience with their plots and characters, and can make the audience fall into the Movies are good movies.”