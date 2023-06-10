Home » Lin Hsinju talks about the details behind her caesarean section sequelae exposed – Yichun News – Northeast China
Lin Hsinju talks about the details behind her caesarean section sequelae

2023-06-10

Lin Xinru, who gave birth to a daughter in 2017, was 41 years old at the time, and she was an advanced maternal age.

Recently, Ruby Lin revealed that she had two symptoms after giving birth to her daughter.One is that after the caesarean section, the legs could not be lifted, and it took half a year to recover. The main reason was that the nerves were cut off, which made the legs unable to use their strength.

　　Second, in order to breastfeed during the confinement period, many nurses gathered around to dredge the breasts, which made her particularly undignified.

Many other female celebrities have also revealed their postpartum problems. Among them, Xi Mengyao has become fatter, her waist has become thicker, and she feels that her legs are not her own when walking, and her spine is severely misaligned, with several joints protruding.

According to the self-reports of many postpartum mothers, after giving birth, they cannot sleep on both sides, but can only sleep on the front.

[Comments from Netizens]@大宝妈: I also suffered a lot after giving birth to my baby, but I recovered very quickly after giving birth, and now my body is better than before.

