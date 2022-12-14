On December 12, Lin Qiuli’s son posted a long post on his personal social platform to mourn his father, saying that Lin Qiuli was romantic and free and easy throughout his life, and he acted in his own style. At the same time, he said that he is very firm and has no regrets about donating 55% of his liver to his father.

In addition, singers JJ Lin, Adu, Jin Sha, etc. also posted messages to mourn their teacher Lin Qiuli.

On the afternoon of December 12th, Lin Junjie sent a message to mourn his mentor, saying: “Teacher Lin Qiuli, you have always been that great mentor in my heart, and a great parent in my music world. You watched me grow from an ignorant The little boy grew up all the way. I don’t know how to express myself, so we join hands and record our lives with works one by one. Thank you, Teacher Qiuli, I hope you will take good memories with you on the road, and you will also bring along the way. Lots of love from family and friends. I will miss you so much. Miss your sense of humor.”

Adu also posted a message to mourn his teacher. He wrote: “Teacher has gone well all the way, and I hope sister Meiling and her family will mourn and change! Be strong and be good~ Thank you very much for the cultivation and teaching of Teacher Lin, who has always encouraged me and let me persevere. Without Teacher Lin, I would not have achieved today’s results. I am grateful.”

On the afternoon of the 12th, Jin Sha, who had worked with Lin Qiuli, also posted a message of condolences, saying: “I was surprised and saddened to hear that Teacher Lin Qiuli had left us. The picture of having dinner together and making music together is vivid in my mind. Passing is very cruel. I sincerely thank Teacher Lin for her cultivation, thank you for leaving me a masterpiece. I will always be a lucky singer of Haidie, and I will always miss you!”

Original title: Lin Qiuli’s son sent a long message to mourn his father, saying that he does not regret donating a liver for his father

Editor in charge: Li Xiaoling