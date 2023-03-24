Original title: Lin Zhiying issued a document denying illegal parking, saying that the owner of the sports car is not himself

Sohu Entertainment News According to media reports on the 23rd, Jimmy Lin was recently encountered in front of a cold noodle shop in Taipei. That night a sports car and another car were parked on the side of the road. Passers-by said that the owner of the sports car in front was suspected to be Jimmy Lin.

Jimmy Lin gave a simple response to the reporter earlier, indicating that the owner of the sports car is not himself. In addition, Jimmy Studio responded that the sports car is not owned by Jimmy Lin. He went to the cold noodle shop and only took a quick photo before leaving. The monitor can prove it , Thanks to the media from all walks of life for their concern. The agent also clarified to the media by phone that there was no parking violation.

