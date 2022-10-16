Original title: Lin Zhiying recalls the details of the car accident and confirms that he has a seat belt

Sohu Entertainment News on October 15, according to relevant media reports, after Lin Zhiying celebrated his birthday, he was interviewed by the media and publicly recalled the details of the car accident for the first time. Fasten your seat belt, because if you don’t wear a seat belt, the car will be screaming all the way and can’t be peaceful. Earlier, witnesses at the scene of Lin Zhiying’s car accident said that Lin Zhiying was not wearing a seat belt when he was rescued from the car, which caused heated discussions.

In an exclusive interview, Lin Zhiying revealed that he actually did not hide at home after being discharged from the hospital, and he still had normal activities. For example, he would go to the bank to do errands and go to the hair salon to cut his hair. When everyone saw him, they were all surprised, because in the media reports, Xiaozhi was seriously injured, almost to the point of being unable to get out of bed. Many people thought he had to rely on a wheelchair, but they didn't expect him to move freely. At the same time, he also revealed that after three months of recuperation, he now weighs 56 kilograms. He said with a smile: "I have gained a little weight recently, my face has become round, and I eat too well."

