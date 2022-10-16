Home Entertainment Lin Zhiying recalls the details of the car accident and is sure to wear a seat belt_Media_Because_Related
Entertainment

Lin Zhiying recalls the details of the car accident and is sure to wear a seat belt_Media_Because_Related

by admin
Lin Zhiying recalls the details of the car accident and is sure to wear a seat belt_Media_Because_Related
2022-10-16 09:19

Source: Sohu Entertainment

Original title: Lin Zhiying recalls the details of the car accident and confirms that he has a seat belt

Sohu Entertainment News on October 15, according to relevant media reports, after Lin Zhiying celebrated his birthday, he was interviewed by the media and publicly recalled the details of the car accident for the first time. Fasten your seat belt, because if you don’t wear a seat belt, the car will be screaming all the way and can’t be peaceful. Earlier, witnesses at the scene of Lin Zhiying’s car accident said that Lin Zhiying was not wearing a seat belt when he was rescued from the car, which caused heated discussions.

In an exclusive interview, Lin Zhiying revealed that he actually did not hide at home after being discharged from the hospital, and he still had normal activities. For example, he would go to the bank to do errands and go to the hair salon to cut his hair. When everyone saw him, they were all surprised, because in the media reports, Xiaozhi was seriously injured, almost to the point of being unable to get out of bed. Many people thought he had to rely on a wheelchair, but they didn’t expect him to move freely. At the same time, he also revealed that after three months of recuperation, he now weighs 56 kilograms. He said with a smile: “I have gained a little weight recently, my face has become round, and I eat too well.”Return to Sohu, see more

See also  The global semiconductor market is recovering strongly, China has become the world's largest semiconductor consumer market for many years

Editor:

Statement: The opinions of this article only represent the author himself, Sohu is an information publishing platform, and Sohu only provides information storage space services.

posted on:Beijing

You may also like

The Chinese at the Paris Motor Show, BYD...

12 zodiac signs daily fortune prediction October 16,...

Playing Time and Space Listening to the World...

Just So Soul Research Institute’s Re-release of Music...

72-year-old Alan Tam plays 4 games a week:...

After AKIRA became a dad, she made her...

2023 Year of the Rabbit 12 Zodiac Horoscopes...

New Kono Award-winning work “Long Time” is on...

OTTOLINGER Spring/Summer 2023 to be released on 2022/10/02|Paris...

TK Audio Releases Tranceiver 2 for Perfect Insertion

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy