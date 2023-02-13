[Jimmy Lin made his first comeback after the car accident, and his face is still so young without scars! ]After recuperating for more than half a year, Lin Zhiying publicly participated in the event. On the scene, he was in good condition, with no facial scars, and he should be recovering well.

On February 13, the well-known actor and singer Jimmy Lin posted photos of him participating in an event on social platforms. This was also the first time he participated in an event after the car accident, exposing his recent situation, which also made him quickly boarded the The hot search immediately attracted heated discussions from countless netizens.

Lin Zhiying was also very happy to participate in this event. He even wrote: “Long time no see, thank you for being so enthusiastic.” One event can also tell how many fans he has. Everyone is happy for his comeback. He also warmly greets fans. This event was also very successful.

That day, Jimmy Lin was wearing a white suit with a black shirt and black tie inside. He was very handsome, his face hadn’t changed at all, he was still like an old man. It seems that the injury on his face caused by the car accident has healed , It’s not at all like the rumors circulating on the Internet, saying that he may be disfigured. This time he attended the event and officially showed everyone the effect of his recovery during this period. He even smiled when dancing, not stiff at all , It can be seen how well he recovered.

At the event site, Lin Zhiying also sang on the stage with a microphone and did simple movements. Since his left hand was seriously injured in the car accident, he also held the microphone with his right hand for this event.