Linda Evangelista Opens Up About Battling Breast Cancer Twice: One Foot in the Grave But Celebrating Life

Model Linda Evangelista Opens Up About Battling Breast Cancer Twice

Mexico City – In a candid interview, model Linda Evangelista revealed that she was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2018 and again in 2022. Despite feeling like she has one foot in the grave, Evangelista considers herself lucky to be alive.

“I know I have one foot in the grave, but I’m in celebration mode. I’m very happy to be alive. Everything that comes now is a bonus,” Evangelista expressed while sharing her health status.

Evangelista disclosed to The Wall Street Journal that irregularities were detected during her annual mammogram in 2018. Determined to prevent the cancer from spreading, she decided to undergo a mastectomy. At that time, she believed she was in the clear and that breast cancer would not be a threat to her life.

However, in 2022, during a routine check-up, doctors informed her that her breast cancer had returned. Faced with this news, Evangelista requested the oncologist to create a hole in her chest as a stark reminder of her battle.

“Dig a hole in my chest. I don’t want it to look pretty. I want to see a hole in my chest when you’re done. Do you understand me? I’m not going to die of this,” Evangelista asserted to the doctor.

Despite her fame, Evangelista chose to keep her health struggles private to avoid media intrusion into her personal life.

“I’ve kept it quiet. I’m not one of those people who has to share everything. I thought I’d share everything when it happened, I didn’t want the Daily Mail waiting outside my house all day like they do every time something happens,” she acknowledged.

Through her journey, Evangelista remains hopeful and resilient, emphasizing her gratitude for each day she gets to experience. While her battle with breast cancer continues, she faces the future with strength and determination.