Linda Evangelista’s Autograph Signing: A Joyous Celebration of Her Iconic Career

Linda Evangelista, one of the most iconic supermodels in the fashion industry, is celebrating her illustrious career and life with the release of a new book. The book features dozens of stunning photographs taken by renowned photographer Steven Meisel.

To mark the occasion, Evangelista has been participating in autograph signings, where she has had the opportunity to connect with friends and fans. The supermodel expressed her gratitude to those who came from far and wide to support her, including individuals from the Philippines, California, Oregon, Chile, and Colombia.

Taking to Instagram, Evangelista shared heartfelt words of appreciation for her loved ones and new acquaintances. She also posted pictures of herself alongside designer Marc Jacobs and her close friend Christy Turlington, showcasing the joy and excitement of the events.

Notably, Evangelista was also accompanied by her son, Augustin Evangelista, whom she shares with businessman François-Henri Pinault. Their strong bond was evident as they posed together during the autograph signings. It is worth mentioning that Linda has a warm relationship with Pinault, to the extent that actress Salma Hayek, Pinault’s spouse, has made gestures that have made Evangelista feel like a part of their family. The supermodel appreciates and cherishes this acknowledgment from the Mexican star.

Another prominent figure who stood by Evangelista’s side during the autograph signings was the famous editor Grace Coddington, adding to the support and camaraderie surrounding the event.

Overall, Linda Evangelista’s book serves as a celebration of her remarkable career and vibrant life, allowing her to connect with her admirers on a deeper level. The autograph signings have been a testament to the enduring impact of Evangelista’s legacy in the world of fashion and beyond.