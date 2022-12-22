“Peugeot will switch to 100% electric mobility by 2030 – says Linda Jackson, PEUGEOT CEO during the international debut of the new 408 – but when we talk about 100% electrification it is in Europe: as you know, for customers, it is a period of transition, not everyone is convinced or able to use a car on tap”.





Linda Jackson is one of only three women to hold the executive role of an automaker, along with Mary Barra, CEO of General Motors Company, and Le Thi Thu Thuy, at the top of the Vietnamese subsidiary VinFast Global.

So is zero-emission mobility by 2030 an all-European mission?

“We have to be very cautious when we talk about electrification by 2030 and it’s something we’ve talked about in Stellantis and Carlos Tavares talked about it in Dare Forward 2030. This happens in Europe.”





Will you continue with the mix of engines, then?

“Peugeot is a global brand and we will naturally supply the right engines for the rest of the continents. For example, we recently introduced the e-208 in Brazil, which is not as fast in terms of processing. This gives us the ability to start coming in and be a leader in terms of electric vehicles right away, which is very important for our brand equity.”

A moment to take stock of the battery situation. Carlos Tavares predicts a shortage around 2025.

“Battery shortage is a bit like chip shortage or any other crisis that happens but as you know Peugeot is part of Stellantis and we are investing in what are called Gigafactory which means we can own the whole vertical chain , which consists in building our own batteries and not relying on first and second tier suppliers”.

What specifically will be the added value?

“We will be a part of the process ourselves. Specifically, we are opening four Gigafactories around the world, in various regions, to be able to manage the supply chain. To manage it, you have to plan ahead and make sure you have the necessary capacity, but also design the vehicles, speed us up and become more efficient: it’s about managing and being agile”.

In your opinion, when will the time come for the last combustion engine?

“At the end of 2021, one in five vehicles sold in Europe was electric and one in five electrified. The rest will totally depend on our customers and the evolution of the markets. It would be very arrogant of me to say that. Each region, each market has a different evolution and sometimes we forget it, or I forget it, or we all forget it because we are in Europe and we know that everything is also guided a lot by legislation”.

What do you think of diesel today?