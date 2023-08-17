Lingang Science and Technology Smart Library: A New Era of Intelligent Reading

Shanghai’s Lingang Science and Technology Smart Library is set to officially open its doors to the public on August 20 after a successful trial period. The library, operated by Shanghai Xinhua Media Chain Co., Ltd., is an urban cultural reading space that combines technology, art, and innovation.

Over the past five months, the library’s staff has worked tirelessly to establish an efficient operation management process. As a result, they have organized a series of cultural theme exhibition experiences, including “Beautiful Earth,” “Interstellar Exploration,” “Sound Laboratory,” “Red Memories,” and “Art Joyful Reading.” Additionally, they have hosted high-level forum summits such as the 5th Top Scientist Forum, Lingang Digital Culture Art festivals, and AIGC development trend lectures.

The Lingang Science and Technology Smart Library offers a diverse range of activities and exhibitions. Whether it’s academic exchanges, popular science experiences, or parent-child growth activities, the library has something for everyone. The library has received unanimous praise from organizations, participants, and visitors for its tailored content and outstanding operation strategy.

In celebration of the 2023 Shanghai Book Fair and “Scholarly China” Shanghai Week, the library is hosting a large-scale art and music reading activity called “Let’s Get Up and Read at Dishui Lake.” From August 16 to 22, visitors can explore different areas of the museum, take group photos in the dopamine check-in area, immerse themselves in reading in the “urban study room,” and participate in various parent-child art experience camps. The event aims to provide a new experience of art and music reading.

On August 18, the Lingang Center and the Lingang Science and Technology Smart Library held a special multimedia electronic concert called “Track” to celebrate the fourth anniversary of the inauguration of the Lingang New Area. The concert featured various musical performances and technological interactions, providing visitors with an unparalleled artistic audio-visual experience.

Starting from August 20, the Lingang Science and Technology Smart Library will be officially open for business. Readers can access various reading services through terminals in the library or their mobile devices. The library offers a wide range of digital resources, including academic journals, dissertations, conference papers, e-books, and more.

To cater to different readers’ needs, the library has divided its data resources into different categories, offering customized membership services. Additionally, the library is actively exploring ways to integrate technology, art, and cultural creativity to accelerate the development of the IP industry chain.

The Lingang Science and Technology Smart Library invites everyone to experience intelligent reading and enjoy the innovative cultural space it offers. With its integration of technology, art, and innovation, the library aims to inject freshness into the digital cultural industry.

