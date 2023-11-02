LinkedIn Hits 1 Billion Users and Introduces AI Job Search Assistance

LinkedIn, the business social platform owned by Microsoft, has announced that its user base has surpassed the 1 billion mark. This milestone puts LinkedIn at the top of the social media network, alongside rivals like Meta Platforms. The company revealed that about 80% of its recent users are from outside the United States.

In addition to its free basic services, LinkedIn offers various subscription packages. One of these packages, priced at $39.99 per month, provides users with new artificial intelligence features. These features can analyze a user’s profile information to determine if they are qualified for a job. The AI system can also recommend profile optimizations based on job requirements, helping users improve their competitiveness in the job market.

Tomer Cohen, LinkedIn’s chief product officer, explained that this AI tool aims to move users beyond simply browsing job listings and feeling unsatisfied. With the ability to quickly improve their profiles and connect with recruiters, users can gain confidence and enhance their chances of landing their desired job.

Furthermore, LinkedIn has also introduced a new feature that summarizes long articles into key points. The platform customizes these summaries based on each user’s background and interests. This means that salespeople and stockbrokers, for example, will receive different information tailored to their respective fields.

The continuous development of artificial intelligence features on LinkedIn showcases the platform’s commitment to enhancing the job search experience for its users. As the platform continues to grow its user base and offer innovative tools, it solidifies its position as a leader in the social media and professional networking space.