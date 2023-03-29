LINKIN PARK celebrate the 20th anniversary of Meteora and deliver a re-release of the cult album called Meteora 20. Included is previously unreleased music featuring vocals by the late singer Chester Bennington.

Those after the already published „Lost“ With “Fighting Myself” the second single from the Meteora 20 is released todayth Anniversary Edition, die am 7. April 2023.

Linkin Park remain one of the most relevant bands of our time, as the recent hype surrounding “Lost” underscored once again. The previously unreleased track from the “Meteora” era stormed to number 5 in the official German single charts and caused a sensation worldwide. Since Friday there is another previously unreleased track from the upcoming Meteora 20th Anniversary Edition with “Fighting Myself”.

The Anniversary Edition of Meteora will be released on April 7th in a variety of configurations including a Limited Edition Super Deluxe Box Set, Deluxe Vinyl Box Set, Deluxe 3-CD and digital download. HERE pre-order/reserve through Warner Records.

When the Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum band set out to comb through the Meteora archives some time ago, Mike Shinoda was aware of the existence of the hard-hitting instrumental from Fighting Myself. What he didn’t expect: that he would encounter vocal stems from himself and Chester Bennington. He remixed the multitrack with a deft hand, making the song what Shinoda describes as “a definitive Linkin Park track”: Shinoda’s rapped verses are sizzling and razor sharp, the guitars wild and distorted, Bennington’s chorus is long and long far when he sings hauntingly: “Fighting myself I always lose”.

“Fighting Myself” follows the lead single “Lost” from the upcoming anniversary edition of “Meteora”. And it had a big impact: “Lost” is the most successful rock song of 2023 so far and has given the band a #1 debut on the Billboard “Rock & Alternative Airplay” charts for over a decade. So far, the song has been streamed more than 93 million times worldwide, and the music video (see below) is approaching 30 million views on YouTube.

The Limited Edition Super Deluxe Boxset is a must-have for collectors. It includes six previously unreleased songs, additional demos, B-sides, live shows and never-before-seen behind-the-scenes material on five LPs.

In 2020, LINKIN PARK returned with Hybrid Theory: 20th Anniversary Edition” to the top of the music world. They reached #3 on the Billboard Top Album Sales charts – their highest chart position since 2002. Now they have reissued the legendary follow-up to their debut and invite you to experience their vision of “Meteora” tailored for the year 2023.

Band-Links:

The post LINKIN PARK – Another previously unreleased song from the Meteora 20th Anniversary Edition appeared first on earshot.at.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

