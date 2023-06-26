Lion Shirt and Moonstone Dress | Kid A

Kid A | Photography: Roni Kanani

If we had a list of romantic demands from brands, the Kid A brand would meet them all:

A local brand with ecological production and female ownership (founded by Ila Nitzan, here is a post with an interview with her), most of the items are 100 percent cotton, there is no requirement to send to dry cleaning, the long dresses are long enough, there are pockets, there are also clothes for men and children, the shipping is free and the prices are always pleasantly surprising .

Add to these surprisingly good prices the discounts that are currently on the site (30-50% discount on the basic) and on top of all this there is another 10% discount with the code SHELLY (which will be valid until Friday, 6/23 at 6:00 p.m.).

Does not include the Last Call category

>>>

For those wondering how to take advantage of the discount of the summer collaboration with Kid A, these are my recommendations:

01 dress. Kid A’s dresses are long, have pockets and no cleavage, so they’re really, really easy to wear. All that remains is to add a straw bag and All-Star or Greek Sandals sandals, chill and serve. This season I surprised myself and I’m in a romance with a moonstone dress, which comes in both one size (up to 44) and plus size (up to 50).

02 The only item associated with Kid A more than the dresses is probably the lion shirt, which you could already call it Berry Sakharof shirt (Go to his Instagram, I think in more than fifty percent of the photos he is wearing this shirt, although you will be able to recognize other shirts of the brand). By the way, it is available in all kinds of sizes and versions: baby bodysuit, children’s sweatshirt and posters.

03 An extremely pleasant mint set, 100 percent cotton, of course (it goes up to size 44, but it’s also great for me, who, at least to the best of my knowledge, goes to size 46)

04 Dad’s shirt. and a mother’s shirt. and the other family items (ideal for gifts). And this is a good opportunity to mention that those who like their t-shirts in a wider cut, are welcome to look for shirts in the men’s department.

05 T-shirt cases (just note that the striped shirts are smaller than the other shirts).

06 If you have children or grandchildren of the relevant ages, it is worth taking a look at everything that is happening in the children’s section (reminder: Ila Nitzan started her career with t-shirts and children’s clothes).

>>>

You can leave the city

Nice on the highway

The future is always bright

don’t need anything

only air

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

