Home » Lionel Messi already met with Román
Entertainment

Lionel Messi already met with Román

by admin
Lionel Messi already met with Román

Lionel Messi hugged Juan Román Riquelme at the Intercontinetal hotelin the center of Buenos Aires, headquarters of concentration of the figures who will be part of the farewell party of the idol of Boca today in La Bombonera.

He captain of the Argentine national team arrived in Buenos Aires on a private flight from Rosario, where on Saturday he accompanied Maximiliano Rodríguez in his tribute on the Newell’s Old Boys pitch, and went directly to the guests’ meeting point, from which They will leave in minutes for the Boca stadium.

The official account of the club portrayed the moment in which Messi hugged Romándressed in «auriazul» clothing, and then greeted Carlos Bianchi, the most winning coach in history of the institution.

Riquelme and Messi shared the field for 2,176 minutes in 27 games (24 official) with the Argentine national team between October 2005 and the same month of 2008.

Also The world champions in Qatar 2022 such as Ángel Di María and Leandro Paredes were present at the hotel. Both were also portrayed by the club’s official account, which immortalized the moment of the meeting with Juan Román Riquelme. In the Bombonera the previous one is already lived, with the first musical shows.

La Bombonera eagerly awaits Riquelme

The fans of Bocaeuphoric, They filled 50 percent of the capacity of La Bombonera three hours before the start of the tribute match Juan Román Riquelme, the greatest idol in the club’s history.

See also  Street Style: 2023 Spring/Summer Paris Fashion Week Street Shots | HYPEBEAST

Las The doors of the mythical stadium opened at noon and since then the “xeneize” people began their entry in an orderly manner and sustained to live “a game for life”, as the slogan chosen for the celebration says.

Las two middle and lower stadium headers were filled with anticipation and the fans located there enlivened the atmosphere with the addition of music emitted by the sound system of the field.

The Farewell party for the last 10 will begin at 4:00 p.m. with musical shows and will continue until 6:00 p.m. with a football match that will have as its maximum attraction, except for Riquelme, the captain of the Argentine national team, Lionel Messi.


You may also like

Martín Scuncio celebrated with the Poncho his second...

One by one, the pre-candidates of JxC and...

US Navy won’t use salvage equipment in Titan...

Marcela Acuña requested house arrest for her husband...

What benefits do you receive in the week...

Barby Franco pointed sharply against Lourdes Sánchez: “I...

What is Vitiligo?: the disease that produces white...

Malena Galmarini will face Zamora for the mayor...

Blinken believes that the attempted insurrection in Russia...

Insfrán voted and pointed against CABA: “It is...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy