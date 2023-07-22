Lionel Messi debuts at Inter Miami: where to watch the game

The countdown to see Lionel Messi debut with the Inter Miami jersey in US soccer he started. It is that everything is given so that the captain of the selection Add minutes in this Friday’s game against Cruz Azul.

The meeting, which will open the 2023 edition of the Leagues Cup (League Cup)will be played at DRV PNK (Drive Pink) Stadium, in the city of Fort Lauderdale, from 9:00 p.m. in Argentina.

Quote It cannot go unnoticed by anyone who loves football: Messiwinner of all possible titles with Barcelona and the National Team, for the first time he will leave European soil, to bring his dazzling game to the land of soccer.

it’s messi Freed from a traumatic time at PSG, he arrives in the MLS with the happiness of being world champion with the Albiceleste intact.With the desire to have tranquility and well-being with his family in a city where he always wanted to live.

Messi will make his debut, like Sergio Busquets, as confirmed by Tata Martino. The anxiety of the “soccer planet” will make him play despite the fact that he comes from a vacation period, but the desire of the fans and the desire of the owners of the Miami franchise make the preparation phases anticipate and say present tonight against Cruz Azul.

How to see Lionel Messi in his debut with Inter Miami

The only option to follow in the footsteps of Messi inside the american courts live will be through the streaming platform Apple TV. There they will see the matches of the Leagues Cup and the MLS.

In any case, the premiere of the Argentine can be followed live by the sports signal TyC Sports, which took over the TV rights to the US Cup, the American version of the Argentine Cup.

The application can be downloaded on all Apple-owned devices as well as smart TVs Samsung, LG, Panasonic, Sony and VIZIO brands. In addition, PlayStation and Xbox video game consoles also have the option to download the application, as do Android TV and Google TV.

What is the Leagues Cup and what is its format

the debut It will be in the Leagues Cup, a tournament in which 47 teams participate, divided into 15 zones of three sets each.

Los The first two from each zone advance to the 16th. of end where Los Angeles FC, current MLS champion, awaits; and Pachuca from Mexico.

The The first edition of the tournament was held in July 2019, but it only acquired the status of an official tournament this year when it was organized by Concacaf.

Inter Miami’s rivals in the Leagues Cup

Inter Miami integrates the zone with Cruz Azul and Atlanta United of the MLS, a single match against each rival: the Florida franchise will be presented again on Tuesday the 25th, again in Fort Lauderdale, against Atlanta, which in turn will host Cruz Azul on Saturday the 29th.

Cruz Azul will be a tough rival: it is one of the richest and most powerful clubs in Mexico. The “cement machine” belonging to the largest cement producing company in Mexico.

The team started The current Apertura tournament is very bad, with three defeats. Directed by Ricardo “Tuca” Ferrettilost to Atlas, Toluca and Tijuana, and their squad includes Argentines Carlos Rotondi (formerly Newell’s and Defensa y Justicia) and Augusto Lotti (formerly Racing, Unión and Atlético Tucumán).





Share this: Twitter

Facebook

