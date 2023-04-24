Lionel Messi rode a bicycle through Barcelona and the images are all the rage in networks

In the midst of rumors about a possible return to Barcelona, ​​Lionel Messi was filmed while on a bike ride. The video viralizado in social networks shows to the rosarino crack enjoying Catalonia.

The captain of the Argentine National Team He sought to walk the streets unnoticed. At the time of being filmed, Messi was wearing a hood that covered his face but it was impossible to dodge the cameras.

The Spanish sports program El Chiringuito was in charge of viralizing the video. Messi was captured at the entrance of the house that he has in Barcelona. In the images you can see how the rosarino enter your home quickly while enjoying his day off with PSG.

In Barcelona they dream of his return of Messi. Different Catalan media consider negotiations advanced so that La Pulga will wear that shirt again.

Lionel Messi arrived in Barcelona with 15 suitcases

Lionel Messi took advantage of a pause in his commitments with PSG and traveled to Barcelona to spend a few days with his wife, Antonela Roccuzzo, and their three children, Thiago, Mateo and Ciro.

The Catalan journalist Gerard Romero assured in his Twitch account that The man from Rosario arrived at the city airport with 15 suitcases! and that he “escaped” from the place through an alternative exit where the press does not have access.



