Lionel Messi’s great goal for Inter Miami against Philadelphia

Lionel Messi’s magic does not end and he continues to show game by game that his talent is intact.

This Tuesday, in the semifinals of the Leagues Cup, he gave another sample of his inexhaustible talent in the match against Philadelphia.

“Leo” scored 2-0 for MLS Inter Miami when the game was still being set up, after 20 minutes.

It was with a shot from outside the area, which ended up hitting a post.

It was his ninth goal of this competition.

The final of the third edition of the Leagues Cup, the tournament that brings together the MLS teams and the Mexican Liga MX, will be played next Saturday and the other semifinal will also be played tonight but starting at 10:30 p.m. Monterrey and Nashville, in the state of Tennessee.

