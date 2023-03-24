Home Entertainment Lionel Scaloni at the celebrations of the world champions: “It’s incredible, something unique”
Entertainment

Lionel Scaloni at the celebrations of the world champions: “It’s incredible, something unique”

by admin
Lionel Scaloni at the celebrations of the world champions: “It’s incredible, something unique”

The night at the Monumental stadium was full of emotions at the party for the world champions that took place the 2-0 victory of the Argentine team against Panama. One of them was the coach Lionel Scaloniwho thanked everyone present after winning the World Cup in Qatar 2022.

“This is incredible, something unique. I don’t know when it will happen again… It could be in four years”, highlighted the Argentina coach.

“You have to enjoy this achievement, especially that people enjoy it. It’s nice to see people happy, united,” added Scaloni. “We enjoyed ourselves and played a game. We are the world champions, the rivals come to play with intensity. The team ran, pressed and had situations”, completed the DT of the Argentine performance against Panama.

After the match with Curacao, on Tuesday in Santiago del Estero, the team will face the start of the qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup in September against Ecuador, at home, on a date to be determined.

The data of Lionel Scaloni

Lionel Scaloni took over after the 2018 World Cup in Russia. He directed 58 games. He won 38, drew 15 and lost just five. With 115 goals for and 35 against.

He enjoyed a losing streak of 36 matches, which stretched from July 2019 (0-2 against Brazil in the Copa América semis) to November 2022 (1-2 against Arabia in the World Cup).

He will continue to lead until the 2026 World Cup.

See also  This is why solid state batteries will change the electric car

You may also like

The adaptation of Lu Yao’s original work “Life”...

Taking advantage of AI’s Dongfeng film and television...

According to a Synopsis survey, Larreta would be...

Wos sang at halftime in Argentina and wore...

Lin Zhiying issued an article denying illegal parking,...

Tamara Paganini spoke again about Marcelo Corazza, defended...

һãGRP Synthesizer Ƴɶģ GRP A1 ϳ

Iran, Saudi Arabia and China: new geopolitical triad...

What was the request of the young man...

The cabal of “candy” that De Paul and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy