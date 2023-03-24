The night at the Monumental stadium was full of emotions at the party for the world champions that took place the 2-0 victory of the Argentine team against Panama. One of them was the coach Lionel Scaloniwho thanked everyone present after winning the World Cup in Qatar 2022.

“This is incredible, something unique. I don’t know when it will happen again… It could be in four years”, highlighted the Argentina coach.

“You have to enjoy this achievement, especially that people enjoy it. It’s nice to see people happy, united,” added Scaloni. “We enjoyed ourselves and played a game. We are the world champions, the rivals come to play with intensity. The team ran, pressed and had situations”, completed the DT of the Argentine performance against Panama.

After the match with Curacao, on Tuesday in Santiago del Estero, the team will face the start of the qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup in September against Ecuador, at home, on a date to be determined.

The data of Lionel Scaloni

Lionel Scaloni took over after the 2018 World Cup in Russia. He directed 58 games. He won 38, drew 15 and lost just five. With 115 goals for and 35 against.

He enjoyed a losing streak of 36 matches, which stretched from July 2019 (0-2 against Brazil in the Copa América semis) to November 2022 (1-2 against Arabia in the World Cup).

He will continue to lead until the 2026 World Cup.

