Lionel Scaloni, the DT world champion with Argentina and the special tribute from La Coruña

Lionel Scaloni lived a special day at Deportivo La Coruña, the club where he played a good part of his career as a footballer, between 1997 and 2006. The coach of the Argentine team, who won the world champion in Qatar in 2022, received the gold badge and brilliant of the “Depor”.

From the hands of its new president, Álvaro García Diéguez, Scaloni was honored at his exclub.

At half-time in the match between Deportivo La Coruña and Atlético Arteixo at the Arsenio Iglesias Memorial, Scaloni stepped onto the pitch at the Riazor stadium, accompanied by his two children. Riazor stood up to give the Argentine an ovation. The stadium began to chant his name, while images of his time as a “Dépor” player and a photo of him posing with the World Cup were passed around.

Scaloni could not contain the tears. He raised his hand to the shield several times and, together with his sons, approached the bottom where the Riazor Blues are located, who did not stop cheering him.

The Argentine coach walked across the pitch to greet the more than 6,000 fans who came to the stadium to pay him homage that continued with the reading of the proclamation for María Pita’s festivities. The mayor almost called him Lionel Messi and it was a fun moment.

