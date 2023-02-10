Listen to the audio version of the article

There is certainly an affinity between the style that everyone chooses to “dress” the home and their wardrobe. And it’s not surprising that brands born, precisely, from linen and furnishing accessories give in to the temptation to expand into clothing and accessories. It certainly happened to Lisa Corti, a brand that turns 60 in 2023 and is known today for both vocations: dressing the home and people, not necessarily in that order.

It all began during Lisa Corti’s childhood, spent in East Africa, which marked her – positively, of course – and made her develop an aesthetic sensibility and love for craftsmanship and fabrics. A journey that has led her to become one of the most prominent designers in Italy in the textile, prêt-à-porter and home accessories sectors. His small initial assortment of women’s clothing and fabrics became the Home Textile Emporium in the mid-1980s, which today is located in via Lecco, a stone’s throw from Porta Venezia, very close to the center of Milan, and welcomes a boundless universe of colors, ancient craftsmanship and artistic creations. Carrying forward the vision and unmistakable aesthetics of the brand as CEO and artistic director is Ida, Lisa’s daughter, who you can often meet in the spaces of via Lecco, where you can also receive advice on choosing fabrics and complements. Among the passions of the founder, cats: the symbol of the brand is a drawing of a beautiful Siamese, who was called Milla and was next to Lisa in the early years of the company’s life. The logo was created by the founder’s partner, the artist Angelo Barcella, and has become the emblem that reflects the welcoming spirit of Lisa Corti (although not all Siamese are as affable as Milla was).

E-commerce has been active for some years, which allows you to order from 180 countries, but nothing can replace the ceremony of purchasing in Porta Venezia: both because the spaces resemble a large house (one My Africa in Meryl Streep’s interpretation), and because every purchase, be it shirt or upholstery fabric, is wrapped in decorated tissue and delivered in fabric shoppers, which are never the same, so much so that they become small collectibles. Furthermore, the assortment of postcards found at the entrance is always renewed and the Lisa Corti calendars, patchwork of paper and fabrics, have for many years, in turn, been precious objects to collect, to remind us that the years can pass gracefully and remain forever colorful.