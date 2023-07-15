Lisa Ono Returns to Hangzhou: Exclusive Interview and Upcoming Concert Announcement

Lisa Ono Returns to Hangzhou, Bringing Energy from the Bamboo Forest

Hangzhou, China – Lisa Ono, the renowned “Chief Bossa Nova Queen”, is set to return to Hangzhou next month for another highly-anticipated performance. Known for her soothing interpretations of Bossa Nova classics, Ono has captivated audiences worldwide with her natural singing voice and infectious smile. As she prepares for her China tour, we had the exclusive opportunity to interview her and learn more about her connection to Hangzhou.

For many, their first encounter with Lisa Ono’s music was through a cafe or a movie. In Wong Kar Wai’s iconic film “In the Mood for Love,” Ono’s rendition of “Quizas, Quizas, Quizas” added an enchanting touch to the affair between Maggie Cheung and Tony Leung’s characters. Similarly, Feng Xiaogang’s “A World Without Thieves” featured Ono’s timeless hit “La Vie En Rose” against the backdrop of the majestic northwest scenery.

Born in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Ono has become synonymous with the Bossa Nova genre, which seamlessly combines samba and jazz. Ever since the release of her debut album in 1989, Ono has enchanted listeners with her dreamlike interpretations of Bossa Nova classics.

The annual rendezvous between Lisa Ono and the Hangzhou audience continues this year, with her concert scheduled for August 27 at the Hangzhou Theater. Ahead of the highly-anticipated event, we had the privilege of interviewing Ono and delving into her connection with Hangzhou.

When asked about her most memorable experiences in Hangzhou, Ono fondly recalled the beautiful West Lake and the nearby bamboo forest. She reminisced about the times when she would take leisurely walks with her musicians and staff members during concert breaks, finding solace in the serene surroundings. The fresh air and tranquility of the bamboo forest provided her with a renewed sense of energy and inspiration. She eagerly expressed her desire to visit the bamboo forest once again during her upcoming visit to Hangzhou.

This year’s tour also marks Ono’s 35th anniversary as a singer. Reflecting on her remarkable journey, Ono expressed disbelief at the rapid passage of time. Throughout her career, she has released over 30 albums, each filled with happiness, dedication, and a profound sense of accomplishment. The countless live performances hold precious memories for Ono, who cherishes the opportunity to bring comfort and joy to her fans through her music.

Inquiring about any surprises in store for the upcoming concert, Ono expressed her gratitude for the invitation to perform in China over a decade ago. She shared her remorse over the absence in the past three years but excitedly confirmed her return to the stage, alongside her dedicated team, to deliver an unforgettable concert experience. With a heartfelt desire to bring happiness to her audience, Ono invites everyone to join her in experiencing the beauty and power of music.

As Lisa Ono makes her way back to Hangzhou, the anticipation among fans continues to grow. Her enchanting melodies, combined with the picturesque venue of the Hangzhou Theater, promise to create an extraordinary evening of musical enjoyment. Don’t miss the chance to witness Lisa Ono’s magical performance and be transported to the enchanting world of Bossa Nova.

