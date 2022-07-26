LiSA Suzuki Tatsuo Makes Up Wedding

Sina Entertainment News on the 26th, according to Japanese media, singer LiSA and voice actress Suzuki Tatsuya recently held a wedding in early July. It is said that only relatives of the two attended.

It is reported that in January 2020, popular singer LiSA and popular seiyuu Suzuki Tatsuo, who are well-known for their theme songs such as the animation “Ghost Slayer”registermarry. However, due to the impact of the epidemic, the wedding was not held. In July last year, her husband Suzuki was exposed to an extramarital affair. Afterwards, Suzuki may have felt responsible and was rushed to the hospital for the attempted suicide. According to Japanese media reports, LiSA also suffered a mental blow for her husband’s extramarital affairs and attempted suicide, and some activities such as the suspension of concerts were stopped.

According to an acquaintance who knew LiSA, “I thought that Mr. Suzuki could use marriage as an opportunity to change, but I didn’t expect to ignore the epidemic and invite women to go home, listen to unreleased songs, etc.” But “Looking at the increasingly haggard figure of Mr. Suzuki, LiSA My husband decided to allow this extramarital affair. And in order to show our determination to go on together as a couple, we decided to hold a ceremony that could not be held due to the epidemic.”