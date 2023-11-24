Lisetta Carmi, photographs of a self-taught woman on the margins

Listen to the audio version of the article

Lisetta Carmi was an extraordinarily eclectic woman and artist. She had successfully begun a career as a pianist, which she then abandoned in 1960 to devote herself solely to photography. After less than twenty years spent photographing aspects of Italy that few knew and no one talked about, Carmi spent the last decades of her life dedicating herself to yoga meditation.

Lisetta Carmi’s photographs at the Estorick Collection

The Estorick Collection in London is now dedicating the first exhibition of her photos in a British museum to Carmi, who passed away last year. Self-taught, she dedicated herself to photography driven by a profound humanitarian spirit, to give a face to some of the most invisible and marginalized people of the society of the time, in her hometown of Genoa.

The exhibition is divided into two parts, which reflect the two main strands of Carmi’s work: the photos of dock workers and workers, which show the very harsh and dangerous working conditions of the time, and the photos of the transvestite community of Genoa, which they reveal a deep empathy for their difficult lives. Images that were absolutely pioneering in the 1960s and that still have a great engaging power today.

Italsider and the port

To carry out her reportages, Carmi had managed to sneak into factories such as Italsider and the port of Genoa, an area forbidden to women, posing as the relative of a worker. Her photos are a denunciation of the dangers of working in the steel mills and at the port. In one memorable image, a worker standing, shirtless, with a spade in his hand, looks like a marble statue: he is completely covered and surrounded by a white powder, the phosphate that blocks every pore and which has already nestled in his lungs.

In Sardinia

Carmi also went to Sardinia to document from the inside the first cork factory that employed women. In 1965 Carmi lived near the old Jewish ghetto of Genoa and began to frequent the community of transvestites who lived there and to document their lives, gaining their trust and their friendship, which lasted over time. The photos portray people that society at the time did not want to see, without any sensationalism and without any judgment but with great empathy and naturalness. They are deeply human portraits of real people that the photographer treats with respect, giving them what society instead denied: respect.

