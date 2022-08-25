Xi’an News Network News In order to actively cooperate with Xi’an’s epidemic prevention and control requirements and ensure everyone’s travel safety, the Shaanxi Grand Theater and Xi’an Concert Hall were scheduled to stage the performance “The Musical Adventure of Elf and Coco” and rented performance ” Sending you a special chorus concert of Chang’an – Philharmonic Boys Choir”, Peking Opera “Red Mane Horse”, Peking Opera “Suo Lin Sac” will be postponed, and the previously announced postponed “Chen Yibai Cello Solo Concert” will be rescheduled.

Originally scheduled to be performed at 19:30 on August 20, 2022 at Xi’an Concert Hall and Symphony Hall, the LAWA Autumn Art Live Chen Yibai Cello Recital Concert will be postponed to 19:30 on January 8, 2023, and the venue will remain unchanged.

The Danish Children’s Audiovisual Musical Theater “The Musical Adventure of Pixie and Coco” originally scheduled to be performed at 19:30 on August 27, 2022 at Xi’an Concert Hall Symphony Hall has been postponed to 19:30 on May 3, 2023. The venue remains unchanged.

Originally scheduled to be staged at 19:30 on August 26, 2022 at the Symphony Hall of Xi’an Concert Hall, I will send you a special chorus concert by the Philharmonic Boys Choir in Chang’an (rental venue), which will be postponed to September 23, 2022 at 19:00 30, the venue remains unchanged.

Originally scheduled to perform at 19:30 on August 27, 2022 at the Shaanxi Grand Theater Opera Hall, the Peking Opera “Red Mane Horse” by Zhang Zixi (Zhang Qian), the successor of the Cheng School of the Beijing Opera House, was postponed to October 2022 At 19:30 on the 9th, the venue remains unchanged.

Originally scheduled to be staged at 19:30 on August 28, 2022 at the Opera Hall of the Shaanxi Grand Theatre, the Peking Opera “Suo Lin Sac” by Zhang Zixi (Zhang Qian), the successor of the Cheng School of the Beijing Opera House, has been postponed to 19:30 on October 10, 2022. Venue constant.

For postponed performances, the audience can keep the tickets without any operation, and the original tickets can continue to be used. The audience can also choose to refund the ticket, and the actual amount paid for the previous ticket purchase will be refunded in full.

Tang Jiaxin, an intern in Xi’an Newspaper All-Media Reporter