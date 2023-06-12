Listen to “Taiwan Music and Painting” and appreciate “Yanhuang Customs” Bao Yuankai Symphony Concert Held in Tianjin-Chinanews.com

On the evening of June 11, Bao Yuankai’s symphonic works concert was staged in the concert hall of the Grand Theater.Photo by Liu Juncang

Chinanews.com, Tianjin, June 12th (Liu Juncang Luxi) The first Tianjin Music Festival of the “Voice of Bank of China” is in full swing. On the evening of June 11th, the concert of “Famous Masters” Symphony Works of Bao Yuankai held by Tianjin Conservatory of Music was held in Tianjin Staged in the Grand Theater Concert Hall.

Bao Yuankai is a famous composer and music educator in my country. He once taught at Tianjin Conservatory of Music. Based on national music, his creation strives to express the profound national spirit and pushes national music to the world stage.

On the evening of June 11, Bao Yuankai’s symphonic works concert was staged in the concert hall of the Grand Theater.Photo by Liu Juncang

In this concert, Zhang Haifeng, the famous conductor and director of the Composition Department of Tianjin Conservatory of Music, conducted the Youth Symphony Orchestra of Tianjin Conservatory of Music. Teachers and students of Tianyin first brought Bao Yuankai’s second symphony “Taiwan Music and Painting”, a magnificent symphonic picture scroll with eight movements. The lingering love songs of Atayal; the distant reminiscences of Anping nostalgia, and the tranquility of the Longshan evening bell; the loud gongs and drums of the Lukang Temple Fair, and the dancing of Dabang festivals… not only let the audience feel Taiwan’s unique local accents, folk customs and customs , I also appreciate the blood connection between the two sides of the strait.

The performance was conducted by the famous conductor Zhang Haifeng, director of the Composition Department of Tianjin Conservatory of Music.Photo by Liu Juncang

The highlight of the concert is an excerpt from “Yanhuang Customs – 24 Orchestral Pieces on the Themes of Chinese Folk Songs”. This work is a collection of folk songs from all over the country. With exquisite musical ideas and ingenious arrangements, it turns Chinese melodies into a musical language familiar to audiences around the world. The moving music is like a simple local accent, which will leave the audience with a long aftertaste.

Subsequently, the fourth movement of Bao Yuankai’s third symphony “Peking Opera”, “Sheng-Xipi”, based on the music of different roles and emotions in Peking Opera, and with the grand momentum and artistic methods of Western symphonies, revealed the profound and richness of the Chinese nation. spiritual world.

Tang Tiantian, violinist and teacher of the Tianjin Conservatory of Music Orchestra Department, serves as the principal of the orchestra.Photo by Liu Juncang

It is reported that this concert is also one of the series of academic activities organized by Tianyin to mark the 50th anniversary of Bao Yuankai’s teaching career. In the near future, many performances, reports and other activities will be held. (over)