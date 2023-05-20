“Listening to a Play: Yang Jun’s Life in Opera” is full of haze and brilliance-Jingchu.com-Hubei Daily

□Chutian Metropolis Daily Jimu News Reporter Xu Ying Correspondent Wang Hongzhi Photography: Correspondent Jia Bo Xiaping

On May 12, a seminar on Ji Chuan’s literary work “Listening to a Play: Yang Jun’s Life in Opera” was held in Hubei Publishing Culture City. Nearly 20 well-known opera research experts, playwrights, and literary critics talked about the artistic life of the famous Huangmei Opera performer Yang Jun and the writing characteristics of the book.

At the seminar, Yang Jun said emotionally in his thank-you speech: “I never thought of using a book to record Yang Jun. I just used a diary to record my emotions and thoughts. I never thought that there would be such a book now.”

The biography of Yang Jun is also the testimony of Huangmei Opera in Hubei returning to her natal home

Yang Jun was once known as one of the “five golden flowers” of Huangmei Opera for his sweet voice, delicate singing, handsome appearance and vivid performance. Today, Yang Jun is still active on the opera stage. This year, the new Huangmei Opera “Dancing Clothes” starring Yang Jun and Cao Zhu, a famous young Huangmei Opera artist, is known as a new display of Huangmei opera.

The book “Listening to a Play: Yang Jun’s Opera Life” integrates Yang Jun’s life experience with the history of Chinese opera culture and art, outlines Yang Jun’s opera life, and shows the bursting out of a woman who regards art as her destiny. Come out the life force.

As a close friend of Yang Jun, Bai Yansheng, a well-known opera show host, was the first to speak, saying that Yang Jun is a representative of Huangmei Opera in China, “Yang Jun’s appearance and personality are in contrast. She looks weak, but inside she is a woman with long teeth. She What you want to do must be done, and you have the determination and persistence in your heart that surpass ordinary people.”

Bai Yansheng is also the “matchmaker” of the book “Listen”. Writer Wang Fang met Yang Jun through Bai Yansheng, and was fascinated by Yang Jun’s performance. In a few years, Wang Fang approached Yang Jun’s stage and life, and this book was published.

Shen Hongguang, a famous playwright, said, “I like this book. I regard it as history. Everything that happened is history. The book records Yang Jun’s pursuit of personal artistic development. witness.”

Huang Guobin, Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of Hubei Changjiang Publishing and Media Group Co., Ltd. believes that this book shows Yang Jun’s colorful, noble and beautiful spiritual world, and will inspire more people to pay attention to Huangmei Opera, devote themselves to artistic practice, and promote cultural creative transformation and innovation sexual development.

This is a book with a sense of beauty, as well as a spirit and temperature

“I was rereading this book during the trip, and a lady next to me turned her head to peek at it from time to time, and then she simply asked the book to go over and read it. She said she knew Huangmei Opera actor Yang Jun, and immediately placed an order online to buy a book. This is It fully demonstrates the appeal of this biography, as well as the charm of the biography’s main character, Yang Jun,” said Cai Jiayuan, a literary critic and dean of the Academy of Literature and Art of the Hubei Provincial Federation of Literary and Art Circles.

Cai Jiayuan believes that this is a book with aesthetic feeling. The first is the beauty of artistic conception. Writer Wang Fang carefully arranges the story, uses Yang Jun’s growth to reflect the evolution and take-off of a drama genre, not only writes about people, but also tastes art, creating an extraordinary aesthetic environment; the author is good at digging out the legend in daily life Factors, good at capturing the details that can reflect the character of the characters, using a lot of imagery, using metaphors, and endowing the text with poetic color with colorful words. The second is philosophical beauty. Based on Yang Jun’s experience and works, the author makes comments, draws the finishing touch, and is rich in philosophy; a large number of speculative words in Yang Jun’s diaries and notes are quoted, which not only sees her inner world, but also allows readers to appreciate her deep thinking on life, career, and art . The third is the beauty of binding. The cover, layout, text design, and photo selection are all carefully selected. It can be said that the paper is full of haze and brilliance, and the content and form have reached a perfect unity.

Cai Jiayuan said that this is still a book with spirit and warmth. We not only saw Yang Jun’s talent and talent as an artist, but also her ability to reflect on opera reform as an art manager, plan for the development of the troupe, and implement projects. The most rare thing is that Wang Fang wrote about Yang Jun’s inner loneliness, struggle and tireless pursuit, which makes “Yang Jun” as a literary figure have psychological depth.

At the same time, Cai Jiayuan also believes that Yang Jun has three peaks in the art of Huangmei Opera: “Double Down the Mountain” in the early stage, “Sister Baby Wants to Cross the River” in the middle stage, and “Dancing Clothes” recently. Traditional operas generally have simple stories and flat characters, but “Dancing Clothes” has reached a considerable artistic height in terms of in-depth exploration of the theme, in-depth perspective on human nature, and multi-layered expression of the characters’ psychology and personality. Remarkable.

The author Wang Fang gave a thank-you speech and told about the creation process: “I used to walk on the streets of Huanggang and Wuhan, one street after another, and tree by tree. I wrote about Teacher Yang several times before, but I can’t write anymore with tears streaming down my face… I am writing about Yang Jun in my heart, and I will continue to write with feelings from the dual perspectives of the outside and the soul.”





