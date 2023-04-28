Listening to books drives sales of paper books to increase by 214% The 6th Himalaya 423 Listening to Books Festival ends

On April 28, the 6th Himalaya 423 Listening Festival in 2023 came to a successful conclusion. This year’s 423 Listening to Books Festival has a strong demand for user content consumption, and listening to books, lectures, and podcasts is becoming popular. Himalaya provides users with rich spiritual food through the integration of listening, reading, lecturing, and paper books. During this period, the “Spring Book Planting Project” launched by Himalaya also allowed more and more people to participate in the wonderful world of audio reading through public welfare activities, podcast book planting, and brand co-branding.

Himalaya’s “2023 Spring Audiobook Data Report” shows that by Q1 of 2023, there will be 8.8 audiobooks per capita in Himalayan, and the volume of audiobook content playback has increased by 60.8% year-on-year, and audiobooks for all people have entered a new level. During the 423 Listening to Books Festival this year, the sales of paper books increased by 214% compared with the same period last year. The content of listening to books and lectures drove the rapid growth of paper book sales. With the continuous expansion of user demand, it will promote the continuous enrichment of Himalaya audio content categories, the integration of listening, watching, speaking, and paper, and better serve the diversified reading needs of users.

The participation of all parties promotes the high-quality development of audio reading

Audio reading is currently a popular cultural and entertainment method, and how to promote its high-quality development has become a topic of concern in the industry. In line with the purpose of promoting the development of the industry, the 423 Listening to Books Festival has specially set up the “423 Listening to Books Festival Ranking List”, which is selected from three dimensions: books, courses, and podcasts. The award-winning book list includes many famous literary awards and good book lists, including classics such as “The Ordinary World“, “The World“, “A Different Carmela”, “Big Breasts and Buttocks”, and “One Hundred Years of Solitude”. High-quality books have not only won honors, but will also be displayed to users for a long time.

Excellent audio reading works can meet people’s diverse reading needs and make positive contributions to cultural communication. The selected good class list and treasure podcast list in the ranking list are also very popular. The list of selected good courses covers high-quality content in multiple fields such as English, investment, and culture, and the list of treasure podcasts provides a display channel for high-quality podcasts on topics such as culture, popular science, and entertainment. The “423 Listening Book Festival Ranking List” is an important innovation in the field of audio reading in the industry. The introduction of this recommendation mechanism will provide users with a better listening experience.

This 423 Listening Book Festival, with the launch of the Himalayan Reader Program, sociologist Li Yinhe, writer Jiang Xun, writer Yang Benfen, well-known reasoning writer Zijin Chen, suspense reasoning writer Zhou Haohui, Changjiang scholar Jin Canrong, financial writer Wu Xiaobo, etc. have recommended audiobooks Book list, leading more and more listeners into the world of audio reading.

In this Reader Program, Jiang Xun became the person who “planted the most books” in the program. The most subscribed audiobooks are “The Second Sex” recommended by Li Yinhe, “Dark Man” by Zhou Haohui, and “The Dark One” by Wu Xiaobo. Listen to Wu Xiaobo·Seventh Season every day. The reader Bian Fengwei also opened the “Flavour Bookstore” after the plan, updating the audience with high-quality investment books he read in his investment career every week.

The Himalayan Spring Book Planting Project, in the “Reading Together and Doing Public Welfare” activity jointly with the Chunhui Fraternity Foundation, the first batch of donated books has been delivered to the Chunhui Watch Project in Qiannan Autonomous Prefecture of Guizhou Province and Tongren City, so that children from afar can also During the 423 Listening Festival, you can wander in the ocean of knowledge and enjoy the joy of reading.

Driven by user demand, the number of high-quality voices produced on the Himalaya platform in 2022 will increase by 95% compared to 2021. Premium licensed audio albums grew 130% in two years. The popularity of high-quality production has given birth to a series of audiobooks such as “Harry Potter” 1-7, “Guo Lun 4: The Way of the World“, “The Legend of Zhen Huan”, “Invincible Sword Field”, “Hurricane”, “Story China“, etc. Sound dramas and other excellent works.

With the vigorous development of the audio reading market, people’s preference for listening to book content is extending to the direction of audio publications, film and television dramas, humanities and Chinese studies, personal growth, and pan-cultural podcast content. Audio reading is helping the development of national reading to a higher quality and higher level.

Users like and vote for knowledge and good stories

Faced with the needs of more and more people for self-awareness and personal growth, Himalaya not only launched “Courage to Be Disliked” and “Feminism from Zero” and other audio masterpieces for users, but also launched masters at the Himalaya 423 Listening Festival Class membership products, inviting Jiang Xun, Wang Defeng, Fu Peirong, Qian Wenzhong, Guo Jicheng, Zhang Qicheng, Fei Yong and other big names in Chinese studies, philosophy, literature and other fields to participate. In the sound world of fighting against nothingness and loneliness, the Himalayan Master Class brings users courses in the field of knowledge that promote the growth of thought. Himalaya explicitly presents culture and knowledge through product means, and at the same time enhances users’ new expectations for knowledge-paid content.

During the 423 Listening to Books Festival, in addition to audio books, children, humanities and Chinese studies, personal growth, and cultural podcasts have become new growth points for user-paid content. “Sword Comes” performed by Dabin: Lords of Fenghuo Opera, the beauty of Chinese characters: Qu Limin’s lectures on “Shuowen Jiezi”, Jiang Xun series collections rank among the top three paid content by users, Yu Xiaofei’s “Diamond Sutra” guide, every day Hearing the popularity of Wu Xiaobo, “Harry Potter” Chinese and English series, and Fu Peirong’s “The Analects of Confucius is Not Simple”, Heishui Park became the first podcast host to enter the top 20 paid list.

This year’s Listening Book Festival, Himalaya and New Classic Publishing House launched a series of packaged purchases for Keigo Higashino’s 16 high-quality head works, such as the blockbuster new product “White Bird and Bat”, “Jieyou Grocery Store”, the classic work “Suspect X” Devotion”, “Saint’s Relief”, etc., based on activities, Himalaya also completed a joint promotion with New Classics, and held a live broadcast of Keigo Higashino. As of the 10th day of the event, the number of page views exceeded 10,000, the number of orders exceeded 1,000, and the sales of 16 works increased by about 60% month-on-month.

Focusing on the cooperation of literature and Keigo Higashino’s works, New Classic Publishing House pointed out: “Good stories and good content have their own vitality. Himalaya is an important leader in the domestic audio industry in recent years, and it is also an important link between consumers and content parties. A communication bridge. Consumers can listen to a large number of audio products through the platform, and content parties can obtain the commercial value of the products through the platform. This is a positive and healthy cycle.”

As Himalaya, Chabaidao, and Fangsuo launched the “Spring Book Planting Project” brand activities, the 423 Listening to Books Festival attracted more online and offline users to participate in the ranks of listening to books. In this event, products such as Himalaya 423 exclusive annual card, joint members of Himalaya and iQiyi, and exclusive buy 1 get 7 for 423 members were popular among users. Audiobook enthusiasts are using their likes, comments and payments to vote for high-quality content, promoting a new round of vigorous content consumption. In this era of rapid development of audio products and audio reading, the rich content and innovative ideas presented by the Himalaya 423 Listening Book Festival will undoubtedly promote the audio reading industry to usher in a better future.