[The Epoch Times, March 24, 2023](Reported by Epoch Times reporter Shi Ping) “It is a great thing to be able to accept the thoughts of this article. This article can improve your life on this earth by 100 times.” English Epoch Times Reader William Osgood said when he talked about his experience after reading the article “Why Human Beings Exist” by Master Li Hongzhi, the founder of Falun Gong. He said that people who accept the ideas in this article can not only improve their personal life, financial life, but also improve their relationship with their families.

“This article will help in many ways because you will become a better person, a gentler person, a more empathetic person, a better listener…” Osgood said, “You will get everything ,everything.”

Master Li’s teachings give people great motivation to be good people and do good deeds

Osgood immediately realized after reading “Why Are There Human Beings”, “This is like my core belief.” Because the article told him that your performance in this life will predict how you will be in the next life, he said to this: “I completely agree, this is exactly the same as my feeling.”

“I feel very good that my beliefs coincide with Master Li’s teachings.” He said, “The article gave me a very peaceful feeling, because I no longer have the fear of death, and I know that the spark of life will Exists forever, and will return to another being. So, this is a peaceful article, and the beliefs that Master Li articulates are very pleasing.”

Osgood said the article gave people a huge motivation to be a good person.

“The article says that if you want a better life in your next life, then how you behave in this life will determine your next life. I think that gives people a huge incentive to do good for others. I always Thinking about it, Master Li pointed out a way out for the people in the “garbage dump” he called the universe, that is: to ascend.”

Osgood saw some young people doing bad things, and he knew what their next life was like; he also saw other people, who were rich, smart, and very charitable, living wonderful lives. According to Master Li’s article, Osgood said he knew it was because they had done good deeds in a previous life.

“This article will inspire a person to do good deeds. Because a person’s life is not just a journey, it may have gone through millions of reincarnations in this universe.”

Osgood said the article could do as much to bring family members together as it does to bring together larger groups of people.

“With so many families falling apart right now, the ideas in this article can only bring them together. Because it’s not an ideology that separates people, it’s an ideology that brings friends and family together. And we found that , the more we can help others, the more people will join the ranks. At present, people in the society are trying to do their own things, doing their own way, only looking after their own interests, and this kind of behavior is actually related to the law of things The opposite of.”

He said, “Just like the concept that Master Li said in the article, countries will not fight each other and take away other people’s land and property. Although these things cannot be avoided… I think we have to learn how to come together as human beings .”

Therefore, Osgood believes that the more people who can read this article, the more people will benefit, and the world will become a better place, so he is full of hope for the future of mankind.

“The article makes me very optimistic. I hope more people can see this article and read it seriously.” He said, “If more people think in this direction, the whole world will become a better place.” Well. Not just individuals, but your country, your world will be a better place to live in.”

Hope people open their hearts to read this

Although Osgood grew up in a Christian family, he says he doesn’t belong to any religion and is just a “divine” person. He believes in the saying, “Religion is created by man, but divinity is endowed by God.” He also believes, “If religion is likened to a big wheel, then all the spokes point to a great creator in the middle.” , and he believed in the Creator.

“I like to discuss the big picture, so I believe what Falun Gong says.” He said, “I find Master Li’s articles very attractive, and I can see why the number of Falun Gong practitioners has multiplied.”

Reading Master Li’s article was Osgood’s first exposure to the principles of Falun Gong. He believes that what Master Li is talking about is the law of the universe. He hopes that people will let go of the religious frame and open their hearts to read this article.

“Master Li’s article, in my opinion, tells how everything works in a very soothing and believable way.” He said, “I think the impact of this article will be huge, it will change a lot A human point of view, people will think and see.”

Osgood said that he hoped that people reading this article would not force them to follow Falun Gong. In fact, another reason why he likes The Epoch Times and Master Li’s articles is: he believes that this article does not force others, but is there quietly, attracting people who can accept this way of thinking.

“Because the article isn’t really a promotion, which is why I like this article. They’re not there to promote that you have to do this or that. This article is more of an attraction, this kind of The attraction of ideology to people, that’s what I love about articles, that’s the attraction of this article. They’re like: We’re here, if you’re attracted, join us,” said Osgood, “ I think what this article describes is definitely a way of life that most people would gravitate toward, and I think that’s the right thing we need to do.”

To benefit from this article, people must first have an open mind.

“It would be a huge benefit to society if more people had the opportunity to see how other people think,” Osgood said, “but the hardest part is getting a person to look at it with an open mind and digest it. “

Osgood said that especially the younger generation, who in his opinion are “self” rather than “shared with others”, he would like them to read this article and learn about Falun Gong.

“Really, young people in this country have to show some humility and reverence for a higher being. I see them thinking they have all the power, they’re the only power. But there’s a higher power out there than All of us are big. We should be in awe of this higher being, who will lead us in the right direction.”

He said, “Falun Gong makes me feel good. It makes me feel that what I believe is true. I just hope that other people will come to see this very beautiful practice with the same open mind.”

(NTD reporter Don Ma contributed to this article.)

