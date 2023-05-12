Lithium: Livent and Allkem merge to create a global giant

In the world of lithium industry more and more people want to take part, but there are a few who are the ones who stomp and impose themselves. The truth is that two of the main companies in the sector announced the signing of a definitive agreement to make the merger official. In this way they will give birth to a new company valued at USD 10.6 billion.

Is about Livent y Allkem, which are in charge of operating the only lithium projects currently in production in the country and in the last hours announced their merger to create NewCo, a global company that will be a leader in the manufacture of lithium chemicals and will be under the presidency of Peter Coleman. For their part, Paul Graves and Gilberto Antoniazzi will be the CEO and CFO of the new company, respectively.

The objective is to be able to successfully close the operation at the end of the current year. In this way, once the merger is completed, the group of shareholders of Allkem will own 56% of the new company while the remaining 44% will remain in the hands of Livent shareholders.

Martín Obaya: “Lithium can be very important, but it is far from being a savior for Argentina”

The leadership of the new company is guaranteed by the union of its strengths, according to the president and CEO of Livent, Paul Graves: “We look forward to playing an even bigger role in accelerating decarbonization policies by providing the lithium needed to enable this critical global energy shift. As a combined company, we will have the enhanced scale, product range, geographic coverage and execution capabilities to meet our customers’ rapidly growing demand for lithium chemicals.”

Operational projects in Argentina

The companies that announced their merger, Allkem and Livent, especially highlighted the importance of their operations in the country, also pointing out that the union can be strategic and very favorable to enhance the individual strengths of the companies.

The projections are ambitious and, in this sense, in a press release they reported that “the portfolio of geographically adjacent, high-quality and low-cost assets in Argentina and Canada creates opportunities to reduce risk and accelerate the development of a solid portfolio of attractive growth projects, which are expected to provide capacity for production of approximately 250,000 tons of lithium per year for 2027”.

Why lithium is the great Argentine opportunity

For its part, the Australian Allkem has a majority stake in Sales de Jujuy, the company that exploits the development of lithium in the Salar de Olaroz, this being one of the only two lithium projects that are in production in the country. Focused on the new venture Allkem designed a USD 1.5 billion plan to triple lithium production at Olaroz.

The other large lithium production project operating in Argentina is Fénix, located in the Salar del Hombre Muerto in Catamarca. Livent is precisely part of this venture and plans to build a second lithium carbonate plant there.

“A national lithium company is not the way” for the development of the sector, assured an expert

NewCo will meet the demand for electric cars

Both companies view with great expectation the advantages of the alliance and vertical integration, especially in supplying the great demand of the sector of electric cars: “With Livent’s technical and commercial capabilities and deep customer relationships, and Allkem’s large and diverse resource base and significant growth pipeline, NewCo will be well positioned to capitalize on expected growth in the demand for lithium from electric vehicles (“EV”) and energy storage solutions”

Each one has extensive experience, they are two companies deeply rooted in the field and with a long way to go. On the one hand, the American company Livent, is a global leader in lithium processing technologies with almost 80 years of experience in the production of a wide range of lithium chemicals for energy storage and other specialty applications. On the other hand, the Australian Allkem brings complementary experience in conventional lithium extraction based on brine, hard rock mining and lithium processing.

JL