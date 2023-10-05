Littizzetto: “I will propose authors and books to give relief to readers”

The comic author Luciana Littizzetto, who has written seventeen books laughing and joking, is the new curator of the “Leggerezza” section of the Turin Book Fair and the real surprise of the program for the next three years. On the sidelines of the presentation at the Gobetti Theater of the event, she talks about what she intends to do and why she accepted this commitment in her city, in addition to the television commitment of “Che tempo che fa” which starts again on Discovery.

How do you intend to express the “Lightness” of Calvin’s memory?

«I would like to address everything related to literature that mixes meaning and relief. Sometimes we are used to thinking that five hundred page books and three hour films are the only ones that preserve the truth or tell you life better. It may be, but it’s not a given. It’s like when you think Popeye eats spinach and becomes strong because of it, when in fact it’s the exact opposite because it contains oxalic acid which inhibits the absorption of iron. I will try to work on literature that is not disturbing or complaining, that does not tear you in two, but that helps you recover.”

How many meetings will you conduct?

«Three or four, I already have some names in mind but they haven’t been decided yet. Italian writers, with some references to the past. And then I would like to involve some television writers.”

A new commitment in your city?

«Finally yes, Benini, who I had met at the Magazzini Oz for a long article he wrote on this Turin welfare experience, called me and convinced me. I thought about it, I made her this proposal and she accepted it.”

You have already written seventeen books, will you continue?

«Yes, but above all I have read a lot of them and I willingly talk about them on my Instagram profile with a very positive community that helps circulate good energy on social media».