After drinking tea in the office several times and discussing, we decided to do what we originally planned to do last year——“Script Industry Craftsman Series”。

Let everyone know the studios and writers in the industry who make scripts with heart, and some interesting stories behind them.

Just like you like a movie or book very much, after reading it, you will want to know the creator of the work or some interesting stories behind it.

Today, the little black detective public account“Script Industry Craftsman Series”The first invitation is-clues studio。

When I interviewed Shu Da about his works, I learned that there are two authors of “Wind and Rain”.

“Gao Wei: The script won’t create a climate for each other. Players think it’s fun, and the store will pay for it.”

Clues and Horses, established in December 2017, is affiliated to Xi’an Clues and Horses Cultural Communication Co., Ltd. It was founded by Gao Wei and Jia Qiao, who was a novice author at the time.

Works already published: Exclusive “Silence of the Lambs”, “Lizzie Bolton Picking Up the Axe”, “Daao”, “Asuka Reasoning Society”; City Limit “Welcome to the House of All Things”; boxed “Ganghe Tribe”, “Gao Family Courtyard” “”There is a cloud made of rain in the wind” and “The Play of Monk Mu Xi”.

During the interview, the answer to one of the questions let me know why they (Gao Wei, Jia Qiao, Shu Da) are so in sync.

Because they have the same attitude and philosophy about the content of the script, they believe that the quality of the script is always the first.

Especially in the recent “Mu Xi Monk’s Play” that has been published in the circle of friends, the author Jia Qiao said:It is a fluke that I can be liked by everyone, and I will seriously reflect on my shortcomings in the future, strive to constantly surpass myself, and write better things.

Gao Wei:About 16 years ago, we opened in the suburbs of Xi’anA family board game barmet a lot of interesting friends.

Including the boss of the six and a half halls, Uncle Long, who has been in the board game circle for a long time, he brought me into contact with the script to kill (his host is really super).

Then there is the first store of Xi’an clues,But at that time, the script was at a stage where it was hard to find a book, and there were very few types to choose from.。

So at noon one day, I sent a circle of friends“Clubs and Horses Studio has been established. Is there any author who wants to submit a manuscript?”(smile)

■ Regarding your studio’s works, word of mouth and sales have always been good. How did you manage to keep the quality of your works under control?

Gao Wei:In fact, our works are constantly modified in the test, and then we will look at the feedback from players and then modify them.

Let’s test it one by one until it reaches the level we expect.

In their free time, Jiaqiao and Shuda are basically playing scripts and getting in touch with some good works.

Plus life isReasoning enthusiastandmovie fanit is still easy to get some points that players think are good.

So relatively speaking, in terms of quality control, it is still relatively worry-free.

■ At present, besides Shu Da and Jia Qiao, are there any other regular contract writers under the studio?

Gao Wei:And write with ShudaHe Huo in “The Cloud Made of Rain in the Wind”she is also in a period of exploration, and there is still a lot to learn.

At present, these few people will of course receive some submissions, but as of now, there are no other regular partners.

■ Is there anything in the studio that is more memorable than the work or the author?

Gao Wei:One of the unforgettable things I remember is that during the closed beta test of “Silence of the Lambs”, my friend Mumu came to Xi’an to test another version, and I said you come and play with us by the way.

Not sure what they thought of our studio’s first script, it was a joy to test (at least I think).

But after the test, he ignored me for two days, and then told me on the third day that this book was not bad and I wanted it. At that time, I was relieved.

Our studio has a particularly serious“Pre-shipping phobia”，We are afraid that the script that we think is not bad will not be recognized by the market。

“About the script interview.”

■ It can be said that there are often shopkeepers who scold the script business and praise each other. Is there a phenomenon that no matter what kind of ghosts and snakes can write a script?

Gao Wei:Personally, I feel that admiring each other will not make a climate. Word of mouth comes first. Players will pay for it if they find it fun.

Big tree:In fact, there is no way to restrain others. Although marketing is very important, I think the quality of the script always comes first.

Homework:In fact, no one can change the thoughts and opinions of others. Be yourself… be yourself!

It is a fluke that I can be liked by everyone this time, and I will seriously reflect on my shortcomings in the future, strive to constantly surpass myself, and write better things.

■ Do you have any suggestions for new authors or new releases on screenplay content?

Gao Wei:When a hundred flowers bloom and a hundred schools of thought contend, this market will develop healthily.

The content does not involve Huang Bao’s sensitivity, and the three views must be correct in order to be recognized by everyone.

Big tree:I feel that the script line, the changes every year are changing with each passing day.

Even old writers don’t dare to take it lightly, so I think play more recent well-received scripts and do more useful innovations.

At the beginning, you may encounter unimaginable difficulties, keep at it!

Homework:There is a saying that everything is difficult at the beginning. But one day the flowers will bloom on the street! come on!

“About other small talk.”

■ I have observed one thing in common in the studio’s recent works: they are all Japanese themes. Is it because of the preference for Japanese culture within the studio? Or because of something else?

Big tree:In fact, there is no particular preference. It’s just that in the Japanese context, I can better express some of my ideas.

In other words, I am looking for my own unique route. Regarding the righteousness of the family and the country, many Chinese ancient styles have already been done very well, and I will feel that they are not unique enough.

So in Japanese“Little Lucky”style and“Sorrow and Wind”I want to write something unique.

Screenshot of “Haijie Diary” / Image source: Douban

Homework:I was idle at home during the epidemic, and I happened to watch someJapanese culture、Weird talk‘s books.

Thinking of the previous brain hole, a few monster images are just easy to use, so I started to think and write.

Japanese singers, haiku people, Zen monks and craftsmen can always burst out aesthetic artistic inspiration. Unintentional and wonderful, flying flowers and leaves.

It is still very comfortable to experience a different ideology.Then there is plenty of time during the epidemic, and when you combine it, you will have“The Play of Monk Mu Xi”。

Screenshot of “Republished” / Image source: Douban

■ Due to work reasons, I have more contact with the tree. By chance, I learned that he is not only the author, but also a partner of clues.

So, why did Sister Gao Wei and Shuda know each other? And hit it off? (I think you guys are more compatible)

Gao Wei:About two years ago, Shu Da Zhao, who had just graduated from the major of screenwriting at the Normal University, walked into a script shop by accident. After playing a few books, he told me that he could also try to write this script.

Like Gao Wei & Shuda of Nokia Pixels / Image source: Shuda

■ The most touching thing since entering the script circle.

Big tree:In fact, I have been moved all the time. Since I became an author, I feel that my life has changed a little bit.

The test book has also become a daily routine. It is a simple pleasure to eat and drink with the clueless test book team.

Homework:I have met reliable partners and friends, and sincerely thank them for their help and support!

Anime Food / Image source: Shuda

■ 2020, half of it has passed. Does the studio have any plans for the second half of the year? And what new works are there?

Gao Wei:This year’s planning is mainly on the boxed market. Let more stores and players recognize our studio and receive more feedback from the market.

The new works will include: Shu Da’s “Black Gangster” and “Hua Chaos”, Jia Qiao’s “Mu Xi Monk’s Play – Sea of ​​Trees”, He Huo’s “The North is Vast”.

■ Last question, will you hire a black detective to make the script? Hahahahaha.

Gao Wei:I will if I have the chance!

write at the end

Thank you for taking the time to accept the small black detective public account“Script Industry Craftsman Series”The first interview –Clues Studio: Gao Wei, Jia Qiao and Shu Da。

It brought us the story behind the clues and talked about some issues related to the script industry.

The most important thing is to let everyone see the attitude and philosophy of the studio in making scripts.

What will stand the test of time: Always good content.

Here, I wish the new works of the clues studio to sell well in the second half of the year! More good works will make more players enjoy it.

Shu Da’s “Black Gangster” and “Hua’s Rebellion”, Jia Qiao’s “Mu Xi Monk’s Play – Sea of ​​Trees”, He Huo’s “The Wilderness of the North”.

