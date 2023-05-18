Home » Little Car Company, the magical world of legendary miniature cars
ROME – Suitable for noble estates and collectors’ garages, the magical world of classic “miniature” custom-built cars conceived by The Little Car Company combines the topicality of electrified propulsion with the romanticism of legendary cars of yesteryear such as the Aston Martin DB5 and the 1957 Ferrari 250 Testarossa.

The third replica of the range – also EV and faithfully reproduced at 75 percent scale – is the Bugatti Type-35 “Baby”. Sold in 500 units like the original version but with prices starting from 36,000 pounds, the model was commissioned directly by the Molsheim company to celebrate its 110th anniversary and the Harrods showcase also contributed to the immediate success of the car; department store for luxury games, high fashion, jewels and in turn a forerunner of the sale of miniature cars as early as the 80s.

As then, the toy cars (but not too many) of The Little Car Company are not approved for road use but this has not discouraged demand enough to induce the English company born in 2019 to triple the offer with Bugatti Baby II, James Bond’s Aston DB5 and the Ferrari 250 Testa Rossa masterpiece.

At 95,000 pounds, the price list of the Testa Rossa J (for juniors) with full-electric engine is certainly a game for the rich even if not prohibitive in absolute terms. Certainly and as happened with the replicas of Aston and Bugatti, the attention to detail is nothing short of manic and the quality consistent with that of the older sisters. The 299 Ferrari specimens have handcrafted components and in order to make the driving dynamics realistic, chassis and suspensions have been obtained from 3D scans of the original model. Furthermore, before being marketed, the Testa Rossa J was flown to Maranello for definitive aesthetic, technical and dynamic approval by the Italian manufacturer.

The Little Car Company range is in fact all produced under license in the company’s factory, within the Bicester Heritage. The latter is a technical-industrial complex in Oxfordshire that developed in the spaces of a former base used by the RAF during the Second World War, and is today considered one of the most important poles of excellence dedicated to safeguarding British motoring history, and beyond.

The Little Car Company is proving to be one of the most promising realities of Bicester Heritage also by virtue of the financial results which, since 2019, have seen turnover doubling year on year with the aim of closing at at least 24 million pounds in 2023.

