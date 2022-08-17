Home Entertainment “Little Dragon Girl” Li Ruotong is on the hot search again, the fairy sister is still a girl- People- cnBeta.COM
What will your state be like when you are 56 years old, look at the old little dragon girl, this is the charm of fitness. August 16 is Li Ruotong’s birthday, and Hu Bing sent a group photo to celebrate Li Ruotong’s birthday, saying: Happy birthday, old friend, on this day when you can make a wish without a meteor, I wish you all your life in your love.

From the photos posted, both of them showed off their beautiful arm lines, don’t think it’s nothing, superimpose their age, this is a great thing, after all, Hu Bing is also a 51-year-old man.

Li Ruotong (Carman Lee, alias: LEE Yeuk Tung), born in Hong Kong, China, is an actress in Hong Kong, China. She was discovered by talent scouts in 1990 and was invited to shoot commercials. She made a cameo appearance in the first movie “Romantic Killer Freeman”. She won the Most Classic Actress Award at the first Shaoxing Keqiao Emerging Film Festival.

Compared with some technological beauties, Li Ruotong’s beauty is more natural, of course, that temperament is more essential.

