New Express reporter Liang Yanfen reported that recently, the family drama “Little Man Life” was completed.In the play, Qin Hao[微博]Jiang Xin[微博]Wang Ou[微博]Dismantle the difficult problems in life, and interpret the “truth in the world” with a sense of ease and joy.

“Little Man’s Life” takes “purchasing a school district house” as the entry point of the story, and presents complex and warm realistic topics such as family, workplace, and emotions in a wide-angle manner. Thousands of families, arousing the audience’s resonance and thinking. The house is only the carrier of the story, and the core of the story lies in the “people” itself. “The house is the home of life, and the family is the protagonist of life.”

Wang Jun, the director of the play[微博]He has directed works such as “Little Farewell” and “Little Joy”, and is good at digging out the details of plain and sincere life, in order to reveal the original appearance of life.In terms of starring, Qin Hao, Jiang Xin, Wang Ou, Ren Zhong[微博]Ke Lan[微博]And so on, will star in several groups of very representative families, they will start a fight with life, and finally achieve a “win-win” situation of love and growth.

